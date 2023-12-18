PCU ARKANSAS HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

The Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Arkansas (SSN 800) conducted a change of command at Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News, Va., Dec. 8.



Cmdr. Michael Huber relieved Cmdr. Vincent Kahnke as commanding officer of Arkansas with family, friends, and shipmates in attendance.

Before the transfer of command took place, Kahnke took time to express gratitude to his crew for their support and hard work.



“Thank you to my crew,” said Kahnke. “I’m so proud of this team. I am absolutely humbled and honored that the Navy gave me the opportunity to command PCU Arkansas. More importantly, we had the chance to build Arkansas from the ground up. We had the opportunity to design the logo, decide what was important to us, and develop a warrior culture.”



After assuming command, Huber addressed those in attendance as the boat’s new commanding officer.



“Over the last month, I have been privileged to get to know the crew who have been working hard every day to get Arkansas ready for the Fleet,” said Huber. “They represent families and communities from across the country. They bring a wealth of experiences, both personal and professional, that will help Arkansas succeed in every aspect in the future. Each of them chose to serve our nation in the Navy for different reasons, but they all volunteered to be submariners and that alone is something to be proud of.”



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



U.S. Submarine Forces execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, Submarine Forces, in particular, are expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the Nation could not otherwise achieve.



U.S. Submarine Forces and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

