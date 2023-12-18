Army Corps to collect Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake

Courtesy Photo | TIONESTA, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TIONESTA, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects, beginning Dec. 26. see less | View Image Page

TIONESTA, Pa. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District will begin accepting live evergreen Christmas trees at Tionesta Lake, which will be used for aquatic habitat-improvement projects, beginning Dec. 26.



Visitors may drop off live Christmas trees until Jan. 19, 2024, at the Tionesta Lake boat launch area on Route 36. Signs will be in place to help guide tree drop-offs.



The project office location address is 477 Spillway Road, Tionesta, PA 16353-9613.



Donations must be free of decorations and non-biodegradable materials. Artificial trees will not be accepted.



Trees will be used for structural fish habitat improvement projects. When anchored to the bottom of a waterbody, evergreen trees promote ideal habitats for attracting and holding a variety of fish species and other aquatic organisms.



The decaying woody debris provides food resources necessary for aquatic macroinvertebrates to thrive, thus attracting insects favoring smaller fish species such as yellow perch, rock bass, and bluegill. With smaller prey fish present and hiding amongst the tree limbs, larger predatory fish species, such as smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, walleye, and muskellunge, will also frequent the structure, promoting great fishing opportunities for properly-licensed anglers.



For more information or questions, please contact the Tionesta Lake office at (814) 755-3512.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.



