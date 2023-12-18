WAR Center conducts capstone event

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Airmen assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing participated in the Warrior Airmen Readiness Center capstone event to further prepare Airmen for combat scenarios at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 15, 2023.



Concluding a week-long course, the capstone served as a proving ground for junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers, testing their ability to make crucial decisions and shoulder leadership responsibilities.



The participants embarked on a hands-on mission, riding along in a C-130J Super Hercules cargo drop training mission before offloading onto the runway.



The focus then shifted to the assault strip, where students swiftly established a perimeter and conducted a free of debris walk, all while dealing with unexpected challenges, requiring quick thinking and hands-on disarmament.



1st Lt. Austin Richardson, 19th Civil Engineer Squadron deputy readiness and emergency management flight commander, emphasized that the exercise not only hones combat skills but also underscores the importance of self-reliance in the face of potential threats.



“Embracing both leadership and follower roles, and executing decisions confidently are paramount aspects of their development,” said Richardson.



Simulated opposing forces created high-stakes defense scenarios, culminating in a realistic mass casualty situation that encouraged individuals to rise to the occasion and assume leadership roles.



Even after the airfield was secured, participants continued to further develop their roles, mindful that leadership dynamics could shift at any moment.

This exercise not only served as the capstone for WAR Center students, but as a demonstration to other bases of the WAR Center’s effectiveness.



Leadership from other bases, including Master Sgt. James Jaromack, 22nd Air Refueling Wing senior enlisted leader, visited Little Rock AFB to observe the WAR Center training course, aiming to bring similar programs to their installations.



Reflecting on his experience, Jaromack commended the curriculum for evolving Airmen into multi-capable warriors, witnessing their confidence, knowledge, and skills blossom throughout the week.



Master Sgt. Nicholas Prosser, 375th Air Mobility Wing WAR course superintendent from Scott AFB, Illinois, emphasized the broader mission, underlining the commitment of Team Little Rock, the WAR Center, and wing leadership in providing expeditionary training.



“The WAR Center training acts as a crucial environment, exposing participants to a diverse array of unexpected operations,” said Prosser. “You must show up with an open mind and be ready to learn. The course covers a lot of material in five days, and you need to be ready."



The aim is to ensure that, when faced with uncertainties in future conflicts, every Airman is equipped to lead and make vital decisions on the front lines.



This comprehensive training experience extends beyond the course itself, permeating into communities and contributing to positive change, ultimately embedding the essence of the TacAir Anywhere mission in every participant's mindset.

