TEC hosts Winter Commandant’s Conference

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn.— With a scenic backdrop of the snow-capped Smoky Mountains, the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center welcomed commandants from across the enterprise for their Winter Commandant’s Conference here, last week.



Commandants from enlisted professional military education institutions come together twice a year, in the summer and the winter, to discuss strategies and best practices for educating future enlisted leaders. Conferences offer an environment to deliberate, share, and shape the trajectory of EPME.



This three-day event featured a line-up of speakers to discuss the specific needs and challenges facing EPME. Central to the discussion was the overarching vision of the Barnes Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education: enduring strategic advantage through enlisted intellectual and leadership development.



“Uniting the powerhouses in enlisted education in one place sparks discussion and crafts solutions to overcome challenges and barriers to learning — evolving the professional military education landscape to meet the demands for developing our enlisted warfighters,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Lackey, command chief, Barnes Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education.



A significant highlight of the conference was the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the TEC and Barnes Center commanders. This occasion solidified their partnership, cementing their dedication to the advancement of EPME and a shared mission of educating and developing enlisted leaders.



"The signing of this MOU signifies the collaborative commitment between the Barnes Center and the TEC, marking the cornerstone of a partnership dedicated to excellence in education and training for the Total Force. Many more exciting opportunities are on the horizon,” said Col. Angela Tapia, commander, I.G. Brown Training and Education Center.



This renewed commitment demonstrates how committed and passionate Air Force education leaders are in the pursuit of advancing EPME to meet the demands that the enlisted force needs for future challenges.



“This MOU not only highlights the phenomenal relationship we have built between our two organizations, but it is also a formal step in the additional work we will be doing together to conduct some proof-of-concepts on additional Total Force enlisted education capabilities,” said Col. Damian Schlussel, commander, Barnes Center for Enlisted Professional Military Education.



The Barnes Center develops the EPME curriculum and maintains oversight of the College of the Air Force accreditation to the Lankford Center for EPME, a division of the TEC. The Barnes Center also assigns Airmen to the Lankford Center for a total force campus of active duty, Air National Guard, and Air Force Reserve instructors.

