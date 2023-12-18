Food For Thought this Holiday Season from Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | “Cookies and Cakes and Chocolate, Oh My!”… For those planning on attending some...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | “Cookies and Cakes and Chocolate, Oh My!”… For those planning on attending some function like a bowl game tailgater or New Year dining/dancing gathering, Lt. j.g. Randy Le, NHB Nutrition Management department head and registered dietitian, suggested a few basic pointers. 1. Stay hydrated before and during event. Many people misinterpret thirst for hunger. Excessive calories may be consumed when food is available. “Staying adequately hydrated with water would keep our bodies satiated, while lowering our chances of consume the extra calories, sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars of certain food products,” said Le. 2. Use smaller utensils and serving plates. “If you are at a gathering, look around to see if there are smaller utensils or plates/bowls to grab food from. If someone has gone a few hours without any food, they may eat with their eyes as opposed to identifying what their true hunger level actually is. Small portions of plates/bowls help lessening the chance of over-consuming what is actually needed,” Le explained. 3. Have fun! “Food brings people together. Enjoy the food that is available to you. All foods fit, but moderation is key,” added Le (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

Here’s food for thought this holiday season.



Naval Hospital Bremerton nutritional experts advocate to not forgo nutritional eating habits or wait until the new year to resume or apply a healthy dining regimen.



From the long Thanksgiving weekend to New Years Day, many are presented with an excess of gourmet opportunities at work, at home and at play.



We offer the following epicurean etiquette to consider for several gastronomic gatherings.



“Starches and Sugars and Sodium, Oh My!”



For someone attending a potluck at their work setting, Stefany Jones, NHB registered dietitian, recommends three main tips to keep in mind when presented with a table overflowing with a variety of food(s).



1. To minimize the temptation to overeat, avoid arriving hungry.

“Consider taking the edge off of hunger by filling up with veggies and lean proteins before the potluck feast,” said Jones.

2. Use a salad plate or a dessert plate to help control portions.

“Eat slowly to help savor the flavors,” Jones said.

3. Browse the selections before putting food on your plate.

“Aim to pick a few of your favorite options along with a few healthy options,” advised Jones.



“Cookies and Cakes and Chocolate, Oh My!”



For those planning on attending some function like a bowl game tailgater or New Year dining/dancing gathering, Lt. j.g. Randy Le, NHB Nutrition Management department head and registered dietitian, suggested a few basic pointers.



1. Stay hydrated before and during event. Many people misinterpret thirst for hunger. Excessive calories may be consumed when food is available.

“Staying adequately hydrated with water would keep our bodies satiated, while lowering our chances of consume the extra calories, sodium, saturated fats, and added sugars of certain food products,” said Le.

2. Use smaller utensils and serving plates.

“If you are at a gathering, look around to see if there are smaller utensils or plates/bowls to grab food from. If someone has gone a few hours without any food, they may eat with their eyes as opposed to identifying what their true hunger level actually is. Small portions of plates/bowls help lessening the chance of over-consuming what is actually needed,” Le explained.

3. Have fun!

“Food brings people together. Enjoy the food that is available to you. All foods fit, but moderation is key,” added Le.



“Cocktails and Colas and Caffeine, Oh My!”



During more formal holiday dining circumstances, Kayla Kangiser, NHB registered dietitian nutritionist and certified diabetes care and education specialist, advocated the following.



1. Grab a Plate. Take a glance at the foods that are available and put the foods that are most appealing on a plate.

“This is particularly helpful with appetizers to avoid excessive intake before the main meal,” explained Kangiser.

2. Slow Down.

“The holidays are a wonderful time to build relationships and connect with family and friends,” Kangiser noted. “But make an attempt to slow your chewing while engaging with others to avoid overeating.”

3. Limit/Avoid Sugary Beverages. One cup of Eggnog will add about 20 grams – five teaspoons of sugar - and about 220 calories to your holiday.

“Swap that eggnog for a sparkling cranberry beverage made with six ounce lime seltzer water, two ounce 100 percent cranberry juice and garnish with sliced lime and cranberries to save about 200 calories,” suggested Kangiser. “Best option is always water. Jazz it up with some fancy garnishes such as sliced citrus, cranberries or fresh herbs for the holiday season.”



“Putting Some Glide In Your Stride, Oh My!”



NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center is also actively engaged in promoting healthier options and wellness examples on into the new year. Patricia Skinner, Health and Wellness Coordinator is organizing monthly 5K (3.1 mile) fun runs – and walks – for 2024 to promote cardio fitness. November featured the [cold] Turkey Trot 5K held in conjunction with the Great American Smokeout and the Reindeer Rally 5K (complete with reindeer ears!) featured this month.



“Participating in a monthly physical activity event not only helps to keep our staff physically fit, but also shows self-motivation to keep active since the physical readiness test is only once a year now. This is a great way to show and stay committed to personal physical fitness by taking on the challenge each month,” Skinner said.



Health Promotion and Wellness Center is also finalizing the upcoming lineup for virtual classes such as MOVE, Weight Management Program, Heart Healthy Living, Prevent Diabetes and Self-Care for the Person with Diabetes. For further class information and enrollment questions: 360-475-4541.