Corps of Engineers to complete $29 million in Baltimore Harbor and Channels dredging

BALTIMORE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, awarded a $29.1 million contract to Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, out of Quincy, Massachusetts, for Baltimore Harbor and channels maintenance dredging for Fiscal Year 2024.



In coordination with the Maryland Department of Transportation, Port Administration, the project consists of dredging approximately 1.6 million cubic yards of material from two channels in Maryland associated with the Baltimore Harbor, ensuring continued safe navigation for vessels going in and out of the Port of Baltimore.



“Baltimore Harbor channels rely on maintenance dredging to serve and strengthen the region and the nation, energize the economy, and reduce navigation safety risks,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin. “We are committed to working alongside our partners at the Port Administration on this effort to maintain the depths of these vital channels and ensure the Port of Baltimore can accommodate some of the world’s largest ships and continue to serve the region.”



All dredged material will be removed via clamshell dredge and transported by barge to the respective placement sites. The material being removed consists primarily of mud, silt, sand, shell, and mixtures thereof.



Approximately 1.3 million cubic yards of material will be dredged from Brewerton Channel Eastern Extension and beneficially reused at the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystems Restoration Project at Poplar Island located on the eastern side of the Chesapeake Bay. In addition, approximately 311,000 cubic yards of material dredged from the Curtis Bay Channel will be placed at the Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility.



These channels are used by large container ships traveling to and from Port of Baltimore facilities and will be dredged to their respective authorized dimensions, plus allowable over depth of 1 foot.



Maintenance dredging of the Maryland channels began in late November, with an estimated completion date of March 2024.



For more information on the Baltimore Harbor and Channels project, go to https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll11/id/541.





Additional Information



Baltimore District delivers vital engineering solutions in collaboration with its partners to serve and strengthen the Nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risks. Headquartered near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Baltimore District provides design, engineering, construction, environmental and real estate expertise to a variety of important projects and customers. This support spans across five states, the District of Columbia, overseas, and across the Susquehanna, Potomac, and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. These civil and military missions and diverse engineering services support communities and warfighters while addressing the ever-growing list of emerging national security requirements and ultimately protecting the Nation.



