Oregon National Guard helped Pendleton community celebrate B-25 pilot Robert "Bob" Stangier's 100th birthday

PENDLETON, Ore. - The Oregon National Guard helped the Pendleton community celebrate World War II B-25 pilot Robert "Bob" Stangier's 100th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at the Pendleton Oregon Army National Guard Armory.



Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Raymond F. Rees, a guest speaker and local VFW member, presented Stangier with two plaques honoring the veteran. One is his Distinguished Flying Cross Award citation, and another is photos of the B-25 monument at the Pendleton Armory that Stangier helped coordinate approximately 20 years ago.



In his remarks, Rees reflected on Stangier's military service, saying, "Bob reflects the very best of our veterans who have served proudly and returned to make the most out of their life in their communities. Bob is one of those whose life accelerated in this community for the better."



Rees also spoke about the history of the B-25 Mitchell bomber and its significance in World War II, noting that Stangier flew 35 combat missions in Europe as a B-25 pilot and led a squadron on a bombing mission over Italy in 1945 for which he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross at age 21.

"It is conventional wisdom that going into the military puts your life on hold," Rees said. "But I would submit that it may actually accelerate your life and your appreciation for what you can accomplish."



During the ceremony, Stangier regaled the crowd with vivid stories from his WWII days as a fresh-faced B-25 pilot. He described the anxiety and excitement of reporting to the 381st Bomb Squadron in 1944 with minimal flight training under his belt. Stangier continues sharing his first-hand accounts and preserving military history as a longtime volunteer at the Pendleton Air Museum every Thursday and Friday.



About 100 people attended the event, including a color guard ceremony by the Pendleton Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) chapter. The event concluded with attendees singing "Happy Birthday," followed by a cake cutting with Stangier's family.

