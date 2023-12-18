Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Awards Contract for Tustin Hangar Debris Removal

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest has awarded a $6,029,831 Multiple Award Remedial Action Contract (MARAC) to ECC Environmental, LLC for removal and disposal of debris at the site of an historic World War II airship hangar at the former Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin, California. The north hangar, one of two constructed at the base in 1942, was destroyed by fire in November.



At seventeen stories high, more than 1,000 feet long, and 300 feet wide, the Tustin airship hangars are two of the largest wooden structures ever constructed. The south hangar was not affected by the fire.



In addition to debris removal, the MARAC includes provisions for selective demolition, air monitoring, stormwater management and site security. Planning for cleanup of the hangar footprint begins immediately, however the actual removal process will not occur right away.



“While we are focused on beginning the physical removal of debris as soon as possible, we cannot determine the actual start date at this time,” said Gregory Preston, director of the Department of the Navy Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Office (BRAC PMO). “Before we can take action, debris removal plans must be reviewed and approved by state and federal regulatory agencies to ensure the safety of both the community and the environment.”



To protect the community and the environment, the contractor will develop a work plan to include procedures to minimize the potential for dust emissions and impacts to stormwater using industry-standard best management practices. In addition, continuous air monitoring will take place at the hangar site and in the community during the debris removal process.



“The Navy cares about the health and safety of local residents,” Preston said. “We continue to work closely with local officials and other agencies to safely and effectively manage the cleanup of the community and the hangar site.”



The Department of the Navy BRAC PMO is responsible for management of the former MCAS Tustin site, and has been working with local officials for more than 25 years to convert the former military installation into a viable community asset. The installation was operationally closed under BRAC in 1999. The property consists of 1,366 acres.



Approximately 86% of the property has been remediated and transferred to the city of Tustin for redevelopment purposes. Of the remaining 225 acres, all acreage except the 84-acre North Hangar is under a Lease in Furtherance of Conveyance, meaning the City has full custody and control of the property and can move forward with many redevelopment actions.

