Commander, Navy Installations Command Holds Change of Command

WASHINGTON (Dec. 19, 2023) – Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) held a change of command ceremony at CNIC headquarters onboard Washington D.C.’s historic Navy Yard, Dec. 18.



Vice Admiral Christopher “Scotty” Gray relieved Rear Admiral John V. Menoni, who had served as acting commander of Navy Installations Command since July 2023. Menoni will take over leadership of OPNAV N80 Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution.



Chief of Naval Operations Lisa Franchetti served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. During her remarks, Franchetti commended Menoni for his accomplishments in his short time as acting commander of Navy Installations Command and lauded CNIC’s importance to the Navy.



“CNIC is the critical link to everything we do, both at home and overseas,” said Franchetti. “Every ship you reload and every aircraft you refuel is another payload delivered on behalf of the Navy. And at the same time, when our deployed forces head over the horizon, CNIC provides the support needed to take care of our Sailors and their families.”



Menoni discussed his time at CNIC and his optimism for the command’s future direction, under the leadership of Gray.



“Although I only served at CNIC for a short time, not a day went by that I didn’t witness the team’s dedication to the warfighters and their families,” said Menoni. “There is plenty of work to do in determining what it means to be the shore Type Commander (TYCOM). I know that CNIC will get after it with an effective, dedicated and inspirational leader with the right vision for the shore at the helm. That leader is Vice Adm. Gray.”



During his remarks, Gray announced that his primary goal as Commander, Navy Installations Command will be revitalizing the shore.



“As we prepare for conflict with a major peer competitor, the shore is not in the condition we need it to be,” said Gray. “Over the last several decades, we ‘took risk in the shore’ and we are now experiencing accelerating degradation at a time when a solid foundation is critical to our ability to generate and sustain combat power and attract and retain the talent we need to prevail.”



Gray outlined his initial priorities such as developing shore TYCOM governance; developing a long-term strategy to accelerate shore recovery; eliminating excess infrastructure; divesting legacy functions that are no longer essential; improving maintenance; and fostering a culture of innovative thinking among personnel.



“We now have an opportunity to bend the curve and shape the shore to better meet the needs of

the Navy at a critical juncture in our history,” said Gray.



Gray is a native of Virginia Beach, a 1988 graduate of the University of South Florida and was commissioned in June 1989 through the Aviation Officer Candidate Program. He earned his designation as an E-2C naval flight officer and has logged more than 500 carrier-arrested landings and 2,800 flight hours in tactical aircraft. His previous shore assignments include commanding officer, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; executive assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment; Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central; and Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family. For more information about Commander, Navy Installations Command, visit www.cnic.navy.mil.