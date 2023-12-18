Anderson, JMC’s commander, holds Senior Leader Forum

Photo By Shawn Eldridge | During a Senior Leader Forum in early December, the commanders from the Joint...... read more read more Photo By Shawn Eldridge | During a Senior Leader Forum in early December, the commanders from the Joint Munitions Command’s Organic Industrial Base sites and senior leaders of JMC learned the intricacies of JMC’s Campaign Plan, and their role within it. see less | View Image Page

Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, recently hosted a Senior Leader Forum.



The commanders from JMC's Organic Industrial Base sites and senior leaders of JMC participated in the three-day event, which was held from Dec. 5-7 at JMC's headquarters located at the Rock Island Arsenal in Rock Island, Illinois.



The purpose of the gathering was to inform those in attendance about the intricacies of JMC’s Campaign Plan, and to let them know their role within it.



“As we finalize our plan, we are shaping the path for JMC as an institution,” Anderson said. “The strategic plan is the path. We are all going to be on the same path walking toward the same destination.”



JMC’s new lines of efforts are people, readiness, modernization, strategic business development, and security and protection. Within each, there are supporting tasks that need to be completed to ensure the strategic objectives of the plan are met.



“We are taking this large concept problem and breaking it down into things that are understandable and actionable,” Anderson said. “Lines of effort are the big change things – complex concepts – and tasks and objectives are small change problems.”



Anderson openly welcomed feedback from JMC’s OIB commanders and the command’s senior leaders during the forum, and he’s aware the campaign plan might not work for all the sites across JMC’s enterprise.



“No plan survives first contact. You are going to tell us where there are logical flaws,” Anderson said. “The plan is the what and why, and you all are empowered to execute the how.



“We will adjust the plan as we move forward,” Anderson added.



Jim Seward, a strategic planning analyst for JMC, reiterated what Anderson stated.



“We are seeing how we all fit into our lines of effort. Everyone has something to do with each of the five elements,” he said. “We want to see how the campaign plan impacts you and how you align with it.



“It is vital we have an agile JMC able to meet the needs in the future,” Seward added.