Through the lens of Patriotism

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan, 31st Fighter Wing public affairs specialist, is a passionate photographer and dedicated member of the Air Force. He found a way to combine his love for both his country and capturing moments that last forever. From a young age, Sudolcan knew that photography was his calling and made a promise to himself that he would pursue it as a career no matter what it took. However, his journey to achieve this dream was not without its challenges.



After completing high school, Sudolcan took on a job to support himself while continuing to pursue photography on the side. Sudolcan always kept the Air Force in the back of his mind, as both of his grandparents served in the military. Sudolcan yearned to serve his country while doing something he loved and saw the Air Force as the perfect opportunity to fulfill both desires.



At the age of 20, Sudolcan joined the Air Force, but his path was not without obstacles. He struggled with his weight and was turned away by a recruiter three times for being overweight. This experience served as a wake-up call for Sudolcan, and he decided to make a change. He got a gym membership, started watching his diet and committed himself to daily runs. After his 4th attempt, Sudolcan finally met the physical requirements and was able to join the Air Force.



“Being turned down from a recruiter was an eye-opening experience for me,” said Sudolcan. “I was ready to be out on my own. My main motivation was wanting to start my career, having a steady paycheck and being able to travel the world.”



Sudolcan excelled in his career field, due to his prior experience, and fell in love with it instantly. He quickly learned valuable lessons about flexibility, adaptability and the importance of building valuable relationships.



“This career field definitely helped me get out of my shell and become a very outgoing person,” said Sudolcan. “At first I was really shy, but if you want to succeed in this career field, you have to get out there and become personable.”



Sudolcan's passion for photography lies in his ability to preserve timeless memories. He believes that a single photo can tell a powerful story and found great satisfaction in being able to show the world the Air Force mission. Whether it's capturing the hard work of Airmen or reuniting loved ones through his photographs, Sudolcan enjoys showcasing the beauty he sees through his lens.



“There's a lot of times where I look back on my life and wish that I had a photo from a moment, and I don't,” said Sudolcan. “Taking photos of things that may not seem important in the moment and then looking back and being able to relive those little moments that are captured in a photo, is one of the best gifts you can give yourself.”



Looking towards the future, Sudolcan plans to continue pursuing his passion for photography even after his military service. His ultimate goal is to transition into wildlife photography, allowing him to travel the world, capturing moments and telling stories through his lens.



Sudolcan's journey as a photographer in the Air Force is a testament to his determination, resilience and love for his craft. Through his service, he has found a way to combine his passion for photography while also serving his country and contributing to something bigger. As he continues to capture moments, Sudolcan hopes to inspire others to appreciate the beauty in the world and the stories that can be told through a single photograph.