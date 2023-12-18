Truman Changes Command, Remains Focused on Operational Readiness

NORFOLK, Va. – Capt. Dave Snowden relieved Capt. Gavin Duff as commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a change of command ceremony on the ship, Dec. 19.

Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander Carrier Strike Group 8 (CSG 8), was the guest speaker during the ceremony.

“A cohesive warfighting team is a lethal warfighting team, and you understood that,” said Bailey about Duff. “Thank you for your leadership, your sacrifice and your unwavering dedication to your Sailors. You leave behind a legacy of excellence and your contributions will be remembered for years to come.”

As Truman’s 13th commanding officer, Duff’s command tour consisting of a historic deployment amid Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and a complex maintenance and modernization period at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Duff said he is confident the crew will continue its superior performance under Snowden’s leadership .

“You have responded to every challenge, supported my vison, achieved excellence, rebounded from adversity and been humble in our success,” said Duff about the crew. “I said it 10 years ago when I left the ‘Tophatters’ and I believe it just as strongly today, the machine that we are standing on is amazing in the technology it contains, but it pales in comparison to the men and women who bring her to life.”

Bailey presented Duff with the Legion of Merit for his superior performance as commanding officer, a position he held since August 2021, during a private ceremony before the event.

Snowden, a former Truman executive officer, returned home to take the helm as the 14th commanding officer after completing a successful tour as the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Snowden commended Duff’s leadership and the crew’s dedication during the maintenance period to get Truman operationally ready to meet the challenges that lay ahead.

“Over the next several months we will train to be masters of our trade,” said Snowden. “So that when deployed, we will be ready to execute our part in bringing combat-credible naval forces to bear in support of international rules-based order by way of integrated deterrence, and if necessary and upon orders, our crew will be ready to carry out prompt and sustained combat operations to defeat aggression world-wide.”

