USO Holiday Tour 2023 in Grafenwoehr, Germany

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher W. Grady, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited the 7th Army Training Command’s (7ATC) Joint Multinational Readiness Center and Grafenwoehr Training Areas as the host of the United Service Organizations (USO) Holidays Tour 2023 in Hohenfels and Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 15-16, 2023.



This was the first USO tour Grady has hosted, and the first tour for each of the performing stars, which included Brett Young, country music singer/songwriter, Vince Wilfork, two-time NFL Superbowl Champion, Justin Flom, magician and spray paint artist, Dulé Hill, actor, and Penn & Teller, magicians and entertainers.



During their visit, they met with senior leaders of 7ATC, as well as its subordinate units, to show appreciation for their work.



“We are here to thank our troops and their families for their service and sacrifice in defense of our nation and allies,” said Grady. “Our incredible service members and families in Germany are dedicated to our global mission. The USO performers reflect the strong appreciation and support from the American people back home.”



At both Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels, the USO tour stars performed a show for the Soldiers, civilians, and families stationed at the locations. The show included magic, comedy, tap-dancing, music, and more, as well as opportunities for the audience to take photographs with the stars after the show.



“It's all about the support,” said Wilfork, “and letting them know, ‘Hey, no matter where you’re at, we’re here for you. We appreciate everything you guys do for us.’”



The USO provides global entertainment, a robust care-package delivery program, military spouse and youth programming, and much more from over 250 locations around the world.



“It’s very meaningful for the Soldiers, and meaningful for the leaders that are here,” said Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter, Commanding General of 7ATC. “Just to have them take the time out of their busy schedules, especially during the holidays, to come and entertain us and just spend time with us…. It really means a lot to this community.”

