Public Review and Comment Period for the Draft Environmental Assessment for Ground-based Forces Modernization at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Begins December 26, 2023

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – The Marine Corps has completed the Draft Environmental Assessment (EA) for Ground-based Forces Modernization at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH).



The Marine Corps prepared this Draft EA in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate the potential environmental effects of modernizing equipment, infrastructure, and training for Marine Corps ground forces in Hawaii. Evaluation of potential impacts include the effects of upgraded equipment, such as vehicles and communication systems; the construction of required facilities; and training activities that occur within the footprint of MCBH areas and ranges.



The Draft EA analyzes potential environmental effects on a variety of resource areas, including noise, air quality, water resources, cultural resources, biological resources, public health and safety, and transportation.



The Draft EA is now available for review on the MCBH website: https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/Resources-Services/Pertinent-Information/Ground-Forces-Modernization-EA/. On December 22, 2023, the Draft EA will be published to the State of Hawaii’s Environmental Review Program website: https://planning.hawaii.gov/erp/. Hard copies are also available for review at Hawaii State Public Libraries.



Public comments on the Draft EA will be reviewed and considered during the development of the Final EA prior to the Marine Corps rendering a decision on the proposed action. The Final EA will include a detailed summary of public comments, revisions made to the Draft EA in response to public comments, and the Marine Corps’ responses to public comments. This detailed summary will be found in Appendix B of the Final EA.



Beginning December 26, 2023, please address written comments to:



Peer Amble

Stantec GS Inc.

737 Bishop Street, Suite 3050

Honolulu HI, 96813



Comments may also be submitted via e-mail to: MCBH-EA@stantecgs.com. The public comment period will end on January 25, 2024.



All other inquiries can be forwarded to MCBH Communication Strategy and Operations via e-mail to: kbaz_commstrat@usmc.mil.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 18:45 Story ID: 460395 Location: KANEOHE BAY, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Public Review and Comment Period for the Draft Environmental Assessment for Ground-based Forces Modernization at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Begins December 26, 2023, by MAJ Jordan Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.