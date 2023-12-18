Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNCC Reduces Operations for Winter Break

    USNCC Reduces Operations for Winter Break

    Photo By Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble | United States Naval Community College reduced its operations to support the winter...... read more read more

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Story by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    QUANTICO, Va. – United States Naval Community College reduced its operations to support the winter break for faculty and staff, Dec. 18. 

    While support services will continue through the break, the reduced staffing may result in longer response times and reduced support services through Jan. 2. 

    Additionally, all of USNCC’s departments will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 to support the federal holidays. Student success coaching virtual office hours have been suspended between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2, and students may experience delays or reduced support related to admissions, student success coaching, and registration during this time. Additionally, responses to inquiries, interest forms, and applications may be delayed.   

    The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. 

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 15:22
    Story ID: 460373
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC Reduces Operations for Winter Break, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USNCC Reduces Operations for Winter Break

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    Winter
    Break
    USNCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT