QUANTICO, Va. – United States Naval Community College reduced its operations to support the winter break for faculty and staff, Dec. 18.



While support services will continue through the break, the reduced staffing may result in longer response times and reduced support services through Jan. 2.



Additionally, all of USNCC’s departments will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 to support the federal holidays. Student success coaching virtual office hours have been suspended between Dec. 18 and Jan. 2, and students may experience delays or reduced support related to admissions, student success coaching, and registration during this time. Additionally, responses to inquiries, interest forms, and applications may be delayed.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 15:22 Story ID: 460373 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNCC Reduces Operations for Winter Break, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.