413th CSB awards largest AbilityOne contract in 3 decades

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii (Dec. 18, 2023) – Two contracting professionals of the Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii recently awarded the largest AbilityOne contract for custodial services in the Pacific region since 1989.



Kim Feng, a contracting officer, and Joe East, a contracting specialist, completed the contract action valued at $42 million to execute large-scale custodial services on the island of Oahu.



Feng and East’s efforts resulted in the Fiscal 2024 Source America Multiplier Award, which AbilityOne officials will present to them in May 2024 in Orlando, Florida. The contract also signifies a transformative moment, and marks a significant stride for the partnership with AbilityOne and the 413th Contracting Support Brigade, which oversees the Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii.



“This award elevates the program’s visibility, fostering a more inclusive procurement environment for people who are blind or have significant disabilities,” said Lorenzo Lopez, the chief of the Regional Contracting Office-Hawaii. “For the Army, this contract represents a significant procurement success, embodying values of diversity and equal opportunity for all.”



This contract promises considerable economic benefits, creating numerous job opportunities for individuals under the AbilityOne program and positively influencing the Army's image with the local community.



“By awarding this historic contract, Ms. Feng and Mr. East depict a pivotal moment in federal procurement history, ensuring operational needs are met while advancing vital socio-economic inclusivity,” said Col. Jason Miles, the 413th CSB commander.



The men and women of the 413th CSB plan, synchronize and execute theater support contracting across the U.S. Army Pacific region. In addition, brigade members provide expeditionary contracting support to joint forces across the Pacific.



About Army Contracting Command

The Army Contracting Command is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. From food and clothing to bullets and bombs; from tanks and trucks to boats and aircraft; from Soldiers' weapons to the installations where they work and live with their families, ACC ensures Soldiers have what they need to be successful. As the Army's principal buying agent, ACC supports Army readiness and modernization by using best practices and expert-level oversight to provide warfighters with premier contracting support. The command accomplishes its global operational missions with a professional workforce of Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, foreign local nationals and contractors at more than 100 locations worldwide.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 14:01 Story ID: 460360 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 413th CSB awards largest AbilityOne contract in 3 decades, by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.