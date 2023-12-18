Captain Caroline Locksmith: Serving Up Marine Corps Excellence at the AVCA conference.

Photo By Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich | TAMPA, Fla.- U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Caroline Locksmith, a logistics officer with...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich | TAMPA, Fla.- U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Caroline Locksmith, a logistics officer with Marine Forces Cyber, presents the battles won award to Chris Wakefield, the Volleyball coach for Godwin High School in Richmond, Va., during the American Volleyball Coaches Association Luncheon in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 14, 2023. The Marine Corps National Partnerships ensure the coaches of the next generation of Marines have the resources and skills to accurately present the Marine Corps as an option to their athletes, and support recruiter access to prospective audiences. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich) see less | View Image Page

TAMPA, Fla. -- In the heart of Tampa, U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Caroline Locksmith, a former volleyball player, stands as the ambassador for both worlds. Stationed at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland with Marine Forces Cyber Command, this Marine logistics officer and Annapolis, Maryland,-native recently attended the American Volleyball Coaches Association and the Division 1 College Volleyball Championship in Tampa from Dec. 14 – 17, 2023. Locksmith had the opportunity to reconnect with prior teammates and coaches while spreading the message of the Marine Corps and its mission.



"I'm so grateful that I was given the opportunity to come here and represent the Marine Corps," said Locksmith. "I've gotten to see old friends and mentors as well as having so many interesting conversations with new people and answering their questions about what we are looking for in the Marine Corps."



Growing up in Annapolis, Locksmith developed a love for volleyball as she began playing in her first year of high school. In her sophomore year of high school, Locksmith faced the choice between lacrosse and volleyball. As she remembers it, she took a daring leap, making volleyball her sole focus, and began playing the sport year-round.



"In my junior year of high school, I got an offer to visit the Naval Academy and go to a recruiting camp there," said Locksmith. "I had no interest because I grew up right next to the Naval Academy, but thankfully, my mom told me I was going and needed to give it a shot, and I immediately fell in love with it."



Her passion for the sport thrived practically in her backyard at the Naval Academy after high school. Studying oceanography, Locksmith made the pivotal decision to commission as an officer in the Marine Corps.



"I chose the Marine Corps because after we did Marine week at the School of Infantry, I fell in love with the culture, and I knew I was going to become a Marine officer," Locksmith explained.

The convention provided Locksmith with an opportunity to honor the resilient spirits within the volleyball community. On the first day, she presented the Marine Corps Battles Won Award to both a player and coach who had recently conquered adversity. Locksmith was proud to take part in this heartfelt gesture, symbolizing the Marine Corps' support for those who refuse to give up, no matter the obstacles.



"To be able to present an award to that coach in front of all his peers, especially as a volleyball player myself, was amazing because it shows that we see all their hard work and dedication they put into their athletes and shaping the people they become," said Locksmith.



The convention's second day unfolded with a breakfast hosted by the Marine Corps, an event that quickly filled up with eager attendees. Locksmith and her fellow Marines engaged in discussions with coaches, delving into topics beyond the Marine Corps, such as leadership styles, recruiting strategies and the challenges they face as both marines and coaches.



"Sitting down and eating with these coaches was a great experience," shared Locksmith. "I think not having all the conversations revolve solely around the Marine Corps was important because it made us more relatable and personable. I also think it made the moments when the conversation transitioned to a Marine Corps-related topic more impactful and resonated more with the coaches."



For Locksmith, standing at the intersection of her Marine Corps identity and her roots as a volleyball player was a significant moment. As she attended the AVCA conference, the convergence of these two meaningful chapters in her life held deep personal meaning.



"Being here as a Marine who was a volleyball player is a unique and fulfilling experience," Locksmith shared. "It's a blend of my past and present, where I can showcase the values instilled in me on the volleyball court and how I carry them into the Marine Corps. Every conversation I had and every connection I made felt like a bridge connecting these two pivotal aspects of my life. It's a privilege to embody both worlds and share my journey with others."



These partnerships, like the one forged at the convention, are born through the Marine Corps National Partnership program. This initiative engages educators and coaches to increase awareness of the Marine Corps, aligning its purpose with that of partnering organizations. The partnerships are meticulously initiated, planned, and activated to inspire influencers to provide recruiters access to qualified men and women.