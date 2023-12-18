TSMO establishes MDO environment at Fort Huachuca, tests new Army threat system

Photo By Amy Stork | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation Threat Systems Management Office demonstrates a new Army threat system at Fort Huachuca Dec. 14. The demonstration of the system included a system check and data collection for Fort Huachuca stakeholders. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) Threat Systems Management Office (TSMO) demonstrated a new Army threat system at Fort Huachuca Dec. 14.



The demonstration of the system included a system check and data collection for Fort Huachuca stakeholders.



Jacob Lamb, TSMO’s Electronic Warfare Branch chief, said that Fort Huachuca is a location of synergy because of organizations like the Intelligence Electronic Warfare Test Directorate (IEWTD), Electronic Proving Ground (EPG) and the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE).



“Fort Huachuca has training and testing community stakeholders here that we can get feedback on regarding threats,” he said. “That’s a big key — to have the stakeholder community in one place.”



The intent of the demonstration was to provide a presentation for how the threat system will support the test and evaluation (T&E) community and evaluate the applicability of the system for the training community.



“The future of the Army and [Department of Defense] is Multi-Domain Operations, and this is our first step into integrating,” said Robbin Finley, Technical Advisor for TSMO Systems Division. “We are working with EPG to bring several systems together, integrate, and be able to provide it to the community.”



Finley and Lamb agreed that their experience collaborating with Fort Huachuca stakeholders has been first-class.



“From Col. Rob Barnhill, Col. Douglas Gibson, to Mr. Pete Don, they have been critical in getting us to this point where we have a facility and getting us the support we need to stand up this test bed,” Lamb said. “But also, allocating internal resources to make sure we get this problem set correct, which is a critical capability for Army testing and training Soldiers.”



As far as what TSMO has planned for the future, Finley stated they are preparing to integrate the complete scope of capabilities into the MDO environment.



“We are trying to represent an operational environment that will be seen by our BLUFOR systems and soldiers, whether that’s electronic attack, electronic surveillance, or anti-access and area denial (A2/AD), which is part of the portfolio you are seeing here,” Lamb said. “Additionally, we are aggregating the data so you can have a comprehensive [after action review] with the Soldier, or you can write a test report on the T&E side and receive that real time feedback.”



Blue Force Tracking Systems are Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and used to track personnel and assets in real time or at specified intervals. These systems offer dynamic situational awareness and improve communication.



TSMO manages the Army Threat Systems Program in Huntsville, Alabama, to include total life cycle and operations of threat systems for testing and training in live, virtual, and constructive environments.