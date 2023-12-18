Driving the mission forward at the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily, Italy – Over 5,200 miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota is the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, a geographically separated unit under the 319th Reconnaissance Wing where airmen are constantly supporting NATO Allied Air Command (AIRCOM), U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa and Air Combat Command.



All across the 7th RS are a variety of units made up of several different career fields, each individual within their unit contributing to the ongoing mission taking place in support of U.S. operations with NATO allies in the European theater.



NATO’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Force (NISRF) operates their Alliance Ground Surveillance RQ-4D fleet out of NAS Sigonella. The Alliance acquired five RQ-4D unmanned aerial systems dubbed “PHOENIX” and started flying them out of Sigonella in 2019. These systems are based on the U.S. RQ-4 and include European developed ground control systems. NATO ISRF uses organic collection results of NATO’s RQ-4D flights, fuses them with products from different Allied intelligence collection units, and edits and distributes them to Alliance decision makers.



“I take my job, and the inspections I carry out while servicing the aircraft very seriously,” said a RQ-4 Block 40 crew chief from the 7th RS. “If I miss anything while I’m doing my inspections there is the possibility of the aircraft going down. It is extremely vital that I check through everything as thoroughly as I possibly can to prevent that from ever happening.”



Performing detailed inspections with a thorough process for every part serviced is essential for maintainers that are working on aircraft, the mission constantly being carried out at the 7th RS wouldn’t be possible without the airmen who keep the RQ-4 in the sky.



“As a Staff Sgt. I have a responsibility to keep not only the work I perform, but also the training and guidance for the airmen under me at the highest possible level at all times,” said the RQ-4 crew chief. “Due to just how important maintaining this aircraft is in regards to the mission, there is no room for failure.”





One of the impactful ways the 7th RS highlights its mission is through a monthly newsletter titled “Titan Newsletter.” The document is brimming with information detailing mission reports, culture and community events, leadership and followership guidance, feedback tools and airmen highlights.



“Being able to gather important information that details what we have been doing for the past month is extremely beneficial,” said Tech. Sgt. Kyle Bustos, 7th RS resource advisor. “As of right now it gives unit members the update on what’s going on with the mission, but it’s something we hope can be spread further outside of our unit so that others are aware of what we are doing.”



A particular aspect of the squadron is that it functions almost entirely like a wing, despite its smaller scale. The squadron is composed of personnel that would traditionally be compartmentalized into groups, squadrons and flights. From security forces to avionics, they all contribute their own workload which is essential towards meeting mission goals.



There is a certain aspect to seeing every part of the mission being done,” said Bustos. “Because we have different career fields constantly working with one another it gives a greater perspective and appreciation for how the job gets done.”



While the 7th RS is thousands of miles from their host wing, frequent communications and routine visits from leadership ensure they remain connected as they would if they were stationed in North Dakota.



“The vast amount of work spanning across the several different Air Force specialties that work here is incredible,” said Col. Timothy Monroe, commander of the 319th RW. “I am proud of the constant work being put in here, maintaining that mindset of mission and commanders’ intent and what it means for the entire nation as a whole is immensely impactful.”



During their first visit following their change of command, Monroe and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, command chief for the 319th RW, addressed the 7th RS during an all call. The leadership team highlighted their updated mission, vision, priorities and desired end state of not only the squadron, but the entire wing to ensure a shared understanding of their intent.



“Being able to be resilient, especially when being in a remote or foreign location is crucial,” said Vogel. “It’s also super vital to have avenues that allow airmen to be able to voice their opinion on any issues, concerns or questions that they may have for leadership. Both sides actively impact how the mission moves forward.”



While visiting, both Monroe and Vogel had the opportunity to witness firsthand the innovation and problem solving the airmen and civilians within the 7th RS are putting into their everyday duties, and how it has only grown as the squadron continues to thrive.



“The sheer amount of times innovation stemming from airmen has come up is incredible,” said Lt. Col. Michael Dunn, commander of the 7th RS. “Its impact towards leading strategic operational management has only continued to further the mission more and more, and I am extremely proud of everyone.”



Members from the 7th RS are constantly furthering the mission, executing the launch and recovery operations that enable the pilots and sensor operators at Grand Forks AFB to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for U.S. Department of Defense, allied nations and partner force operations. The team’s determination and constant strive towards reaching goals is what keeps the mission going.

