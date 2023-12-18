Carrier Air Wing 3 Holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 conducted a change of command while deployed with the Dwight...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 conducted a change of command while deployed with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations Dec. 18, 2023. Capt. Marvin “Starvin’” Scott relieved Capt. Mitchell “Bomber” McCallister as commander of CVW-3 during an aerial hand-off over the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jorge Lebaron) see less | View Image Page

ARABIAN GULF – Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3 conducted a change of command while deployed with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group in U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations Dec. 18, 2023.



Capt. Marvin “Starvin’” Scott relieved Capt. Mitchell “Bomber” McCallister as commander of CVW-3 during an aerial hand-off over the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) (IKE).



“It has been the highlight of my naval career to lead the men and women of CVW-3 during the last 18 months,” said McCallister. “My staff, each squadron triad, and the dedicated men and women of this air wing team are the finest of the fleet and the best I have seen, and it has been my personal honor to serve by their side.”



Reporting as deputy commander of CVW-3 -- commonly called Team Battle Axe -- McCallister has completed a seven month deployment to U.S. 6th and 5th fleets, conducted over 6,264.7 total flight hours across nine squadrons, and led the wing through an intense certification cycle ahead of their current deployment.



Rear Adm. Marc Miguez, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, presided over the ceremony.



“Observing Capt. McCallister oversee the sustained precision of carrier flight operations on a daily basis has been nothing short of remarkable,” said Miguez, a former CVW-3 commander. “The unmatched reputation of Team Battle Axe is a testament to Capt. McCallister’s strong and intuitive leadership, and each CVW-3 Sailor is ready for anything because of his judgement and professional.”



To mark the official changing of command, McCallister departed the flight deck of IKE as the air wing commander, and Scott landed in the role a short time late.



“I am truly honored and humbled to assume command of Battle Axe,” said Scott. “Captain McCallister has built an incredible team of warriors over the last three years. Serving as his Deputy has been an absolute privilege, and Carrier Air Wing THREE will continue to be ready to precisely and violently execute any mission on behalf of our great county.”



Scott most recently served as Deputy Commander, CVW-3. He graduated from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and earned his commission through CMU’s Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He was designated a naval aviator in May 2003. His flying assignments include the “Jolly Rogers” of VF/VFA-103, the “Tomcatters” of VFA-31, an instructor at the Naval Strike and Air Warfare Center (TOPGUN), and the Commanding Officer of the VFA-83 “Rampagers.”



McCallister reported as Deputy Commander of CVW-3 in Dec. 2020, and assumed the duties of commander in June 2022. A 1998 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, McCallister earned his “Wings of Gold” as a naval aviator in 2000. Throughout his career, he flew the F-14A Tomcat, F/A-18E Super Hornet, and F/A-18F Super Hornet. His flying assignments include the “Fighting Checkmates” of Fighter Squadron (VF) 211, landing signal officer (LSO) for CVW-8, the “Fighting Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, and Commanding Officer of the “Gunslingers” of VFA-105.



Squadrons of CVW-3 include the “Gunslingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, the “Fighting Swordsmen” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 32, the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, the “Wildcats” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 131, the “Screwtops” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 123, the “Zappers” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7, the “Swamp Foxes” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



IKECSG is comprised of CSG-2, flagship Dwight D. Eisenhower, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22, USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and CVW-3. IKECSG deployed from its home ports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 and 14 to demonstrate the U.S. and its partners’ commitment to the free flow of commerce, regional security and freedom of navigation.



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water space and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Strait of Bab al-Mandeb.

By Lt. John Highsmith, Carrier Air Wing 3 Public Affairs