    USACE Buffalo District updates Ohio harbor community with dredging newsletter

    Ohio Dredging Newsletter

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Story by Andrew Kornacki 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has published the Ohio Dredging Newsletter to inform stakeholders and the public about the nine Lake Erie Harbors it supports across the state.

    The newsletter provides an update on the status of dredging at the end of fiscal year 2023, and initiatives for FY 2024.

    Operation, maintenance and dredging of these harbors by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region and the United States.

    Over 35 million tons of commodities pass through the state’s eight commercial harbors on an annual basis, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and billions in business revenue each year.

    View the OH Dredging Newsletter PDF here:
    https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll8/id/4471

    The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.

    This work, USACE Buffalo District updates Ohio harbor community with dredging newsletter, by Andrew Kornacki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

