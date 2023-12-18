USACE Buffalo District updates Ohio harbor community with dredging newsletter

Photo By Andrew Kornacki | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has published the Ohio Dredging...... read more read more Photo By Andrew Kornacki | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has published the Ohio Dredging Newsletter to inform stakeholders and the public about the nine Lake Erie Harbors it supports across the state. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District has published the Ohio Dredging Newsletter to inform stakeholders and the public about the nine Lake Erie Harbors it supports across the state.



The newsletter provides an update on the status of dredging at the end of fiscal year 2023, and initiatives for FY 2024.



Operation, maintenance and dredging of these harbors by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region and the United States.



Over 35 million tons of commodities pass through the state’s eight commercial harbors on an annual basis, supporting tens of thousands of jobs and billions in business revenue each year.



View the OH Dredging Newsletter PDF here:

https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/digital/collection/p16021coll8/id/4471



