U.S. Special Operations Command Africa partners with international and Malawian forces to support U.N. operations in Africa

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Gen. Miranda Filho, force commander of United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), visits the Jungle Warfare training base in Mzuzu, Malawi.

Salima, Malawi – U.S. Special Operations Command Africa synchronized with international partners from Brazil and the U.K. to conduct Jungle Warfare training with Malawian forces that concluded October 20, 2023. Members from 3rd Special Forces Group assigned to SOCAFRICA, Brazilian special operations forces, and U.K. military advisors supported the Malawian Defence Force through the Department of State’s Global Peace Operations Initiative.



This instruction serves as the first of three Peace Support Operations Training sessions conducted by the Malawi Battalion deploying to the U.N. mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Through the first session of the JW training, Malawian forces honed collective tactical skills in field training exercises. The latter session expanded upon that knowledge, relocating to Mzuzu, Malawi where the terrain more closely resembles the jungle landscape of the DRC to further refine tactical movement, land navigation, and special procedures.



SOCAFRICA, the Brazilian special operations forces and U.K. advisors worked closely with the Malawi Defence Forces to optimize their operational capabilities and interoperability to best support their U.N. peacekeeping missions.



“This Jungle Warfare Training in support of our Malawian partners exemplifies the high level of coordination between the international community to support security efforts in Africa,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Stewart, SOCAFRICA Planner. “The incorporation of tactical skills in realistic training scenarios will enhance Malawian readiness in preparation for their upcoming U.N. deployment.”



The cooperation between U.S., Brazilian, and U.K. advisors, working to prepare Malawian forces for their upcoming U.N. deployment, illustrates a collective effort by the international community to bolster security conditions in Africa.



“The Malawi Defense Force Battalion’s dedication to this training is evidenced through their acquired skills navigating dense jungle terrain, unfamiliar landscapes, and executing precise procedures when encountering hostile environments,” said Col. (Ret.) Rolant Vieira, Jr., Brazilian Army. “Our Brazilian forces gained tremendous value training with our international partners and are proud to support Malawi’s commendable efforts to achieve peace and stability in the DRC.”



SOCAFRICA maintains a strong partnership with Malawi through multiple Joint Combined Exchange Trainings throughout the years including a recent September 2023 engagement. Both partner nations share a mutual resolve for further security cooperation in the future.