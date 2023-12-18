403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Dustin Wilson, Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu

Dustin Wilson has made a major contribution as Central Issue Facility manager and accountable officer at Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu since his arrival in June 2022. He has reduced excess/outdated stock by 45 percent, scored “commendable” on all inspections and set up a highly effective ICE feedback system which nets in excess of 10 comments a month (all positive). He brings significant energy, creativity, customer service and efficiency to LRC-Daegu CIF making it one of the best in the Army.



Hometown:



Surprise, AZ



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



I started civilian service in 2017 working for the 402nd AFSB LRC-Wainwright Central Issue Facility as a supply technician. With the knowledge I gained there I was able to move to 405th AFSB LRC-Benelux in 2019 as the accountable officer for the CIF Main in Chievres, Belgium, and CIF Annex in Brunssum, Netherlands. I started my current position the CIF accountable officer for the Camp Carroll CIF under 403rd AFSB LRC-Daegu in 2022.



What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?



Army active duty from 2013-2017 in 6th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, as MOS 15J, OH-58D Kiowa helicopter armament, electrical, and avionics systems maintenance. Completed one 9-month rotation to Camp Humphreys ending February 2015. As the Kiowa began to be phased out, I was detailed to CIF as a material handler assistant in April 2015, preparing issues and turn-ins of Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment (OCIE). This was really the start of my career at CIF as I became knowledgeable in OCIE and CIF procedures.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



As a CIF accountable officer, I am responsible for ensuring the accountability of OCIE and Chemical Individual Protective Equipment issued, received, and stored at CIF. CIFs mission is all about readiness, providing protective and load carrying equipment to our assigned service members to ensure they are always fully capable and ready to complete their missions. We support thousands of service members in Area IV with issues and turn-ins of authorized equipment, handling 282,380 pieces of equipment with a value of $28.1m in the past year.



What motivates you?



I love working as part of the CIF team and supporting the service member. CIF is a place I know I can make a positive impact for service members. As the CIF accountable officer, Soldiers often come to me for questions and concerns regarding their equipment and records. While I can’t immediately solve every problem, taking a moment to hear what the individual has to say and understanding their issue makes a difference. I can provide accurate guidance and options for the service member to pursue, ensuring the individual has a way forward and positive experience even in stressful situations.



What other duties are you responsible for?



Alternate Billing Official



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Daegu?



Camp Carroll CIF has achieved a Best-In-Class rating in the ICE Comment system for FY22 and FY23 with a 100 percent satisfaction rating. Our team provides outstanding customer service and ensures every service member is treated with respect and understanding, guaranteeing a positive experience for all.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Daegu?



Camp Carroll CIF has an amazing team of Korean local national employees, several of whom have worked there over 20 years. I love working with them, sharing CIF knowledge, and learning from their experiences over the years. They made a positive difference in my life and have been very helpful in the transition to living in Korea. I am truly grateful to have them on my team.



What do you like to do in your free time?



My family and I love the simple things like walking along the Sincheon River and visiting the local markets in Daegu, enjoying the amazing cuisine and culture of Korea.



Do you have anything else you would like to share?



After starting my Army career as an enlisted aviation Soldier, I would have never thought my time detailed at CIF would lead me into the career I have today as a CIF accountable officer. I am thankful for the great leaders, colleagues and friends who personally educated and supported me, providing opportunities to grow professionally and further my career.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 22:06 Story ID: 460284 Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Dustin Wilson, Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu, by Galen Putnam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.