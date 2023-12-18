KC-130Js Support Toys for Tots and Train in Arctic Environments

Photo By Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz | U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, load snow...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz | U.S. Marines with 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, Marine Forces Reserve, load snow machines onto a KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to carry out the Toys for Tots mission in Kotzebue, Alaska, Dec. 13, 2023. VMGR-153 conducted combat assault transport and air delivery in support of Alaska Marines’ Toys for Tots mission which enhanced combat readiness and supported community relations in remote Alaskan villages. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz) see less | View Image Page

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, bundled up and flew across the Pacific for a several-week mission to the “Last Frontier,” an arctic locale vastly different than their home station in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.



As the KC-130J “Hercules” began its descent, the rugged landscapes of snow-capped peaks and boreal forests came into view. After nearly nine hours in the air, the squadron touched down at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, with an aircrew eager to support the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program and participate in new training opportunities.



The mission of Toys for Tots is primarily to deliver a message of hope and joy by collecting and distributing new, unwrapped toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season. Over several weeks, VMGR-153 played a pivotal role in the mission, providing air delivery of gifts and personnel to remote Alaskan villages.



VMGR-153 loaded their Hercules with snowmachines, gifts and the Alaska Marines assigned to the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion, who would ultimately hand-deliver the toys to children residing in the Alaskan villages. The first stop was Kotzebue, a village in the Northwest Arctic Borough of Alaska. Landing amidst temperatures well below zero and winds that whipped snow across the tarmac, VMGR-153 swiftly unloaded the Marines and gear and headed back towards Anchorage to maintain operational readiness. They would return to Kotzebue in a week to transport the Alaska Marines to the next village: Galena.



“We are truly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the Toys for Tots mission,” expressed Maj. John Coutoumas, the Aircraft Maintenance Officer for VMGR-153 and the squadron Officer in Charge of the Toys for Tots detachment. “Whenever we have the chance to positively impact the local community, we are more than happy to provide support. Alaska not only allows us to build strong relationships but also serves as an excellent training environment. The challenges of operating in Alaska during the winter enhances the preparedness and confidence of our aircrew for future operations,” he emphasized.



While the Alaska Marines diligently delivered gifts, VMGR-153 took advantage of their time, opting to sustain their aircrew training progression. Their training included tactical navigation, low-altitude tactics, heavy equipment drops, air-to-air refueling, assault landing zone operations and supporting the U.S. Army's Exercise Predictable Iron. The exercise provided an opportunity for VMGR-153 to not only gain cold weather experience but also train in a joint environment and execute tactical airlifts and personnel drops with the U.S. Army's 2nd Brigade, 11th Airborne Division.



Following a week of valuable training, it was time for VMGR-153 to navigate the frigid Alaskan air and return to Kotzebue to transport the Alaska Marines to Galena. This remote village, nestled in the Alaskan wilderness, has a population of just over 450 and temperatures that routinely plummet to negative 30 degrees. Undeterred by the conditions, the Alaska Marines remained enthusiastic, willing to brave another week in the Arctic and continue the Toys for Tots mission for the children of Galena.



“Being here is a dream realized,” said Gunnery Sgt. Jake Paolucci, a Marine with the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion. “I’ve had the privilege of supporting the Toys for Tots mission in Alaska for the past three years,” Paolucci explained. “There is nothing more fulfilling than seeing the children smile from ear to ear when they see Santa Claus and receive a gift. We have had the opportunity to transcend city limits and experience the vast beauty of Alaska. It’s so rewarding to arrive in an outlying village and break bread with the elders. This mission helps us forge vital community relationships and it ultimately makes us a stronger, more connected unit.”



Staff Sgt. Olivia Ortiz, a Combat Photographer attached to VMGR-153, took advantage of the opportunity to embed alongside the Alaska Marines of the 4th Law Enforcement Battalion in Galena and support the Toys for Tots mission. “The Alaska Marines have faced unpredictable snow and weather but have never considered backing out. Whether it's a 9-hour journey on our snowmachines or overcoming the challenges of nature native to this region, no setbacks have dampened their motivation to complete the Toys for Tots mission,” Ortiz explains. “I feel lucky,” Ortiz continues, “to witness this kind of dedication that extends far beyond duty; it's a heartfelt mission to bring joy to others, regardless of the challenges. It's a privilege to capture and share the genuine warmth these Marines bring to the communities they serve.'"



During their time in Alaska, VMGR-153 served as a vessel for compassion and has represented the sentiment that defines the spirit of the season. Sgt. Ryan Frey, a KC-130J Loadmaster and Flight Engineer, reflected on the unique and fulfilling experience, stating, “This has been incredibly rewarding for me. It’s my first time supporting Toys for Tots in this capacity, and it’s come full circle. In my younger years, my family faced challenges, and we had to rely on Toys for Tots to receive Christmas presents one year.” Frey added, “It is surreal being on the other side of the mission. I feel fortunate to be part of what our squadron is achieving here. We have the opportunity to bring the same joy that Toys for Tots once brought me, to the children here in Alaska. For me, that’s what this job is all about.”



As VMGR-153 nears the conclusion of their stay, the aircrew looks forward to participating in future missions that support the communities in which they operate.