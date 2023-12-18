USINDOPACOM Engages as Maui Relief Efforts Continue

CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii ­­­– Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted senior joint-force leaders from the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility, for two days of engagements focused on capabilities, joint interoperability, and the local community on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Oahu, Dec. 14-15.



Commanders and senior enlisted from U.S. Army Pacific, Marine Forces Pacific, Pacific Fleet, Pacific Air Forces, Space Forces Pacific and Coast Guard 14th district participated in theater security briefs, planning for upcoming joint field training exercise Valiant Shield 2024, and discussions on the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning.



While on Maui, Aquilino, along with Mayor Richard Bissen and other civic leaders, recognized service members who live on Maui who assisted during the wildfires Aug. 8 and the recovery work being done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Supporting missions across the Indo-Pacific, more than 50,000 active duty service members live in Hawaii, becoming a part of the local community, and ultimately fostering a deep connection with the state and its vibrant culture. Following the devastating fires in Lahaina, military assets in every branch of service mobilized to help collect and deliver supplies for the people of Maui. Those initiatives have continued through charitable donations during the annual Combined Federal Campaign, which provides government employees with the opportunity to donate money to organizations, such as Aloha United Way, to support ongoing recovery efforts.



Following the fires, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement opened the Maui Relief Storage Facility, a donation distribution center that receives sorts and distributes donations for impacted families. During their time on Maui, the senior leaders worked at the warehouses to restock shelves, build food bags and sort and distributed goods, deepening the relationship between the community and the military.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its Allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fight to win.

