Army Field Support Brigades implement Wellness Ambassadors initiative to improve quality of life

Courtesy Photo | Wellness Ambassadors are encouraged to tailor the Health and Wellness topics displayed on the Education and Prevention Awareness tables to address their brigade's diverse needs. Shown is the table from the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, highlighting the dangers of tobacco, secondhand smoke, and vaping. (Photo by Alberto Soto Rivera, 402nd AFSB)

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – The U.S. Army Sustainment Command has implemented a Wellness Ambassadors initiative with its seven Army Field Support Brigades to educate the workforce on making healthier lifestyle choices to improve the quality of one’s life, personally and professionally.



Wellness Ambassadors market and promote the G1 (Human Resources)/R2 LifeWorks Newsletter, workplace challenges, initiatives, programs, and virtual class opportunities.



Currently, all the AFSBs have Wellness Ambassadors, along with an alternate who can serve as needed. Ideally, this initiative, now in phase one at the brigade level, will level as well.



“Wellness Ambassadors play a vital role in supporting ASC’s G1/R2 mission by acting as command representatives between their brigades and ASC and act as both champions of wellness and catalysts for change, providing wellness opportunities with their workforce to increase their energy levels, enjoy more productive workdays, and positively affect readiness,” explained Abigail Baltimore, Health, Wellness, and Resilience Program specialist, G1, Resilience and Readiness Division, ASC headquarters. “They are advocates for their brigade’s wellness needs, sharing resources, and inviting and encouraging their workforce to participate in wellness activities.”



The volunteers “should have a desire to positively develop a culture of well-being within their footprint,” said Linda Ottman, Wellness Branch chief, G1, Resilience and Readiness Division, ASC headquarters. “Their influence and personal passion for health and wellness is often contagious.”



The seed for this program was planted during ASC’s organization day on Aug. 16 when G1/R2 personnel had the opportunity to speak with Maj. Gen. David Wilson, ASC commanding general. Wilson encouraged the G1/R2 team to find ways to continue to enhance the readiness of ASC’s global workforce, supporting the continued evolvement and expansion of the command’s resilience programs.



“The commanding general encouraged brigade outreach and support for well-being. What better way for headquarters to understand what the brigades need, than to simply ask,” Ottman added. “This initiative allows for two-way communication with each brigade and an opportunity to learn about their true wellness and resilience needs. We are listening to them and creating opportunities and providing resources to meet those needs.”



From this, the G1/R2 Wellness Team created the Wellness Ambassador initiative. It researched industry-leading practices and insights from external organizations to ensure that ASC’s initiative aligned with proven strategies that have been successful in promoting employee well-being across diverse settings.



“The Wellness Ambassador initiative strengthens the ASC global workforce by ensuring the G1/R2 programs, initiatives, challenges, and class opportunities are reaching our global workforce and increases the sense of community by enhancing cohesion and camaraderie,” said Baltimore.



Part of this is encouraging Wellness Ambassadors, who are serving as a volunteer additional duty, to tailor the Health and Wellness topics displayed on the G1/R2 Education and Prevention Awareness display tables to address their brigade’s diverse needs. The display tables will have different topics monthly.



“Each month, a Health and Wellness topic is highlighted and displayed on the G1/R2 Education and Prevention Awareness table that provides our workforce with the benefits and consequences of nourishing or ignoring these areas to empower them to make healthier life decisions, leading them to be more ready and resilient,” Baltimore said.



At ASC headquarters, such a table is present and changes every month with beneficial information. For November, ASC’s table had information on the harmful effects of cigarette smoking, vaping, and electronic cigarettes.



The table topics are selected based on the ASC Defense Organizational Climate Survey results, as well as Army and national trends related to health and wellness.



The DEOCS is mandated by Congress and gathers information on unit climate, harassment and discrimination, diversity and inclusion, and other areas pertaining to organizational climate.



Additionally, Wellness Ambassadors serve as a liaison with the G1/R2 Wellness Team to share questions from colleagues or ideas for initiatives, use provided tools/tip sheets to deliver information at staff meetings or other forums to promote programs, events or provide education, she said.



To be qualified for this important position, Wellness Ambassadors must be enthusiastic, bring the health and wellness program to life, be willing to generate and share ideas with the G1/R2 Team, and can make sound independent judgment regarding modes and frequency of communication delivery to the brigade workforce, Baltimore said.



Wellness Ambassadors also must attend a one-hour Wellness Ambassador initial training facilitated by the ASC Wellness Team and are required to participate in quarterly Wellness Ambassador meetings.



By integrating a Wellness Ambassador initiative into ASC, the command created an environment that not only prioritizes the health and well-being of its workforce, but also enhances talent retention, workforce engagement, and innovation, ultimately strengthening the organization’s readiness for future challenges.



Key attributes of the initiative are:



• By demonstrating a commitment to employee well-being through wellness initiatives, it enhances job satisfaction and loyalty, reducing turnover and aligns with a positive workplace culture, letting employees know that their health and overall well-being are valued.



• By creating Wellness Ambassadors for ASC’s global workforce, ASC is creating a sense of community by encouraging all employees across the enterprise to engage with each other and the organization.



• The Wellness Ambassador initiative provides opportunities for employees to collaborate outside of their formal work groups, fostering open communication and idea-sharing.



• The Wellness Ambassador initiative and the focus on wellness promotes adaptability and reduced absenteeism. Employees who are empowered make healthier life decisions and are better equipped to handle change and navigate challenges, contributing to overall organizational readiness. Healthier employees are less likely to take sick leave, ensuring a more consistently available and ready workforce.



• ASC leadership continues to invest in the continued improvement of a culture of well-being within the command.