Depot-college partnership flourishes, CCAD gains 40 new employees

CORPUS CHRISTI ARMY DEPOT, Texas — The fruits of CCAD's labor, from planting the seeds to growing a continually skilled workforce, are finally being cultivated, as 40 people took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony.



More than half of the new employees were Del Mar College graduates, directly resulting from the partnership between the academic institution and the depot. CCAD continuously seeks to recruit and train the next generation of artisans and employees, and earlier this year, America's aviation depot signed a letter of agreement with Del Mar College.



Dan Korus, dean of workforce programs at the college, said, "This is just the beginning of our partnership. We plan to do more with CCAD to provide more career opportunities for our students, especially with the Army civilian career."



Samuel Fryer, training information administrator, said, "It was very encouraging to see this number of new employees here today. We've never seen that number of employees hired at once. The AMCOM commander and the sergeant major speaking [to the group], drives home the importance of the depot and how CCAD fits into the big picture to support the Army and our nation."



The partnership provides local graduates with a pathway to explore career opportunities related to their academic field while also learning about civilian careers within the department of the Army.



Since the signing, CCAD has participated in the Del Mar College External Stakeholder Focus Groups at the DMC Oso Creek and DMC West Campuses. In addition, CCAD participated in two career fairs held at Del Mar College.



The Commander of the Aviation and Missile Command, Maj. Gen. Tom O'Connor and Command Sgt. Maj. Bradford Smith thanked the new employees for joining the Army and AMCOM family. The depot employs civil service and contract employees in direct and indirect roles supporting aircraft production.



"Thank you for your commitment to our nation and the Soldiers,” O’Connor said. “I count on you to do your job to ensure we produce quality products because people's lives depend on our products. I would ask you to think about how you come to work daily and challenge the status quo. We've got to be more efficient and effective."



"I'm always excited when I come down here because I always learn something new,” Smith said. “Specifically, how we are recruiting, training, and retaining people like you. And most importantly, how can we ensure that the workload comes here to keep you employed? What you do is essential, and we thank you for joining the team to serve your country."



CCAD commander Col. Kyle Hogan and Deputy and Chief Operations Officer Rod Benson shared expectations with the new employees about their potential to build the depot's legacy.



"At the end of the day, people make the organization happen,” Hogan said. “We hear many things about artificial intelligence and robots. However, we will always need people to do the thinking aspect [of the job], the human part, and the execution part of the job. What [leadership is] trying to do is make sure that our assets go where they need to go to defend the nation, and you answered the call."



Benson talked about the three Rs: reputation, relationships, and results.



"You are a U.S. government employee now, a CCADer 24/7. Remember the three Rs and then challenge assumptions. Strive to understand the process and “The Why” this job exists. Strive to execute in the job, give your best and make those around you better.



Victor Perez, a Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi graduate, applied for a position at a career fair and was recently hired as an IT specialist.



"I was at Del Mar College working for my associate degree in business administration,” he said. Intertwined with the Del Mar community, I feel like CCAD provides leverage to continue building that community.”



Emily Garcia Angel, a recently hired sandblaster, received her Level I certificate at Del Mar College. She said, "I've been going to Del Mar since my sophomore year of high school. I was a dual credit student and took the welding program. Amazingly, I just turned 18 and got a job here at CCAD. I am honored."



O’Connor thanked Del Mar for their partnership to help people through airframe and powerplant licensing and training, adding that great relationships with the community are critical.



“Being here [at CCAD] in Corpus Christi, you're part of a broader community,” he said. “This broader community supports us [AMCOM] and directly supports our Soldiers down range."



Benson reiterated the importance of showing up daily, removing excuses and taking responsibility. He said improvement happens with small steps from oneself to the organization and, ultimately, the industry.



"We have people here doing things that no one else in the world is doing right here, and you can do that,” he said. “It doesn't matter where you start. It's up to you where you want to go."



Building upon the partnerships with academic organizations provides the CCAD workforce with a pathway to success.



Hogan said, "From GED to Ph.D., we're glad to be associated with this partnership and what we provide, not only here for our people, but for the rest of the world."

