Combat Fitness Center Attendant from MCRD Parris Island Becomes a U.S. Marine

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. - Entering the receiving building, the Island’s newest recruit, Seth Vilayvahn, knew everyone was watching. But, for him, it was to a new level. While receiving his initial issue of Marine Corps clothing, he sees a familiar face he knows well.



“You’re crazy! Why are you here right now?!,” exclaimed Cpl. Rayssa DeOliveira, a Supply Clerk with Depot Clothing, Headquarters and Service Battalion, MCRD Parris Island.



Born in Beaufort, South Carolina on February 24, 2003, to parents Mari and Nathan Vilayvahn, Seth grew up familiar with the United States Marine Corps and its lifestyle. His father, Nathan Vilayvahn, served for 8 years in the United States Marine Corps and United States Army. Following his retirement in August of 2002, Nathan and his wife, Mari settled down in Beaufort where they went on to raise their daughter and two sons, Nathanelle, Nicolo, and Seth.



Growing up in a rich military home and town, Seth had an interest in serving from an early age. Raised with strong foundations of dignity, discipline, and honor by his mother and father, he understood the weight and selflessness of what it means to serve.



“We always taught him to do his best in whatever he does. [...] We all knew he could do whatever he set his mind to,” said Nathan Vilayvahn.



Upon high school graduation from the South Carolina Connections Academy, Seth still had the same interest in enlisting, but felt he wasn’t ready to take the step to serve just yet. During this time, he found work at the Combat Fitness Center located at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.



“It started as my friends went to college, so I worked the weekends there part-time,” explained Seth.



Used as the primary gym for permanent personnel who work on the depot and throughout the Tri-Command area, the Combat Fitness Center serves as a resource available for all Marines, sailors, and civilians who choose.



Working at the fitness center from late 2020 to mid-2023, Seth found his part-time job to become full-time. Spending more and more time there, he began to find close friends and colleagues in the various Marines and sailors working all over the area who would come to the gym regularly. Over time, he became a friendly face across the depot, nicknamed ‘Seth from the Gym.’



During his time at the center, he found his closest friends in various active duty servicemen and women, sharing common interests and conversations. Eventually, he found himself spending a great amount of time with his new friends both in and out of the gym.



“Whether it just be about new things we got in the gym and just working out, it would eventually branch into different conversations,” Seth described, “[I] ended up getting to know all these people and becoming friends with them.”



As their relationships grew closer, they began to greatly inspire him to serve in the Marine Corps and Seth knew now was the right time for him to enlist. On September 25, 2023, ‘Seth from the Gym’ stepped onto the yellow footprints, entering recruit training with November Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion.



Knowing he was a familiar face on the depot, Vilayvahn went into recruit training with hopes of not being recognized as ‘Seth from the Gym.’ As his hopes quickly diminished, he became almost immediately distinguishable throughout the entire set of recruits he was paired with.



“It’s kind of hard to lay low when you’re an anomaly,” laughed Vilayvahn.



Throughout recruit training, Vilayvahn had various experiences with countless drill instructors, permanent personnel, and civilians recognizing him. The familiar face of ‘Seth from the Gym,’ was unexpected to see as a Marine Corps recruit, after working at the Combat Fitness Center for so long.



“Everybody knew me, but I didn’t know everybody,” Vilayvahn explained.“I was just like, ‘Who are these people?’”



Similarly, Vilayvahn recalls the familiarity he had with the majority of the range coaches who trained him during Tables 1 and 2. Knowing the majority of the younger Marines who work in Weapons and Field Training Battalion, MCRD Parris Island, Vilayvahn remembers knowing close to the entire group of coaches that trained his platoon while on the range during Firing Week, the week recruits formally qualify with the M4A16 Service Rifle.



“When we got to the range and started shooting, I ended up knowing my entire block,” Vilayvahn explains, “One of the guys, I used to cut his hair as well. We would talk all the time at the gym.”



Throughout recruit training, Vilayvahn felt the expectations given to him were higher than the other recruits. Similar to a responsibility to perform and represent his family and friends, he pushed himself to aim higher, run faster, and perform better. Performing above his peers, Vilayvahn earned a first-class level score on both the Physical Fitness Test and Combat Fitness Test, as well as an Expert-Level Qualification score on the Service Rifle, outperforming many other recruits.



Over time, he learned and understood the professionalism required throughout training by his instructors. Regardless of the relationship he had with those he knew, he always valued the fair treatment he received. When his instructors, coaches, and leaders were tough on him throughout classes, training, or objectives, he knew it was for something larger than himself.



“I wouldn’t say I took anything personally. I had an understanding. I knew everything was just training and everything was just business,” said Vilayvahn.



As he progressed through training Vilayvahn learned about his strengths, specifically his ability to thrive in chaos. Assigned as the Guide of his platoon early on during Forming, the first week of recruit training, Vilayvahn quickly developed the habit of looking out for those under him and ensuring he maintained composure amidst adversity. As training progressed, he became a reliable asset to his peers and someone who followed through consistently.



“Amidst the chaos, there was just me, in the middle, calm,” Vilayvahn described, “Especially during the Crucible. [...] They froze, looked at me, and they just automatically knew that I had a plan in my head.”



Finding his greatest motivation and grounding through his loved ones, Vilayvahn is excited to be able to share similar experiences and greater commonalities with his close friends and family.



“My friends are Marines and we were close already. But I think we're just a little bit closer now. Like brothers,” expressed Vilayvahn.



Following his completion of the Crucible on December 9, 2023, Vilayvahn was selected as the Company Honor Graduate of November Company for his excellent performance and attitude throughout training. Graduating, December 20, 2023, Pfc. Vilayvahn will be reporting to the School of Infantry, East, on Camp Geiger, N.C., following ten days of leave, to become a 0331, Machine Gunner.



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Jacqueline Kliewer)



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:39 Story ID: 460252 Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 50 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Combat Fitness Center Attendant from MCRD Parris Island Becomes a U.S. Marine, by Cpl Jacqueline Kliewer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.