U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit: Inside the USA Shooting Olympic Trials Part 2 and Paralympic Trials Part 1

COLORADO SPRINGS,CO– A city nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, recently witnessed an intense and captivating Dec. 8-13, 2024. International Rifle and Smallbore athletes from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit competed with athletes from across the nation converging upon this picturesque location, not just to aim at targets but to chase their dreams of representing the United States on the grandest stage of all—the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen, a shooter assigned to the USAMU’s International Rifle Team, clenched the Air Rifle Paralympian championship with a score of 1256 winning the title with a 0.2 lead, as well as the Paralympian Smallbore Paralympian championship with a 1237 score 6.6 points ahead of silver.



“It was a challenging week,” Said Nguyen. “I felt like my performance was there, I felt I did everything, but my scores weren’t quite where I thought I would be based on the training I’ve been doing at home and at the open training days prior to the competition.”



“I’ve competed at this range multiple times a year and I felt very comfortable shooting here, despite the high elevation,” said Staff Sgt. Nguyen.



Shooting in Colorado Springs, known for its high elevation of approximately 6,000 feet (1,800 meters) above sea level, presents unique challenges for athletes in the shooting sports. The high altitude can significantly impact various aspects of shooting, the thinner air at higher altitudes affects the bullet's trajectory. At higher elevations, air density decreases, causing the bullet to experience less resistance. As a result, the bullet travels faster and can have a flatter trajectory. Shooters must adjust their sights and account for this difference in bullet flight paths.



“My biggest challenge about the (Colorado) Springs is the elevation,” said Sgt. Sagen Maddalena, a shooter assigned to the USAMU’s International Rifle Team. “It’s a great place to train but a hard venue to compete at.”



Maddalena won bronze at the Women’s Smallbore Olympic Trials Part 2 with a score of 453.6 and is currently ranked second for Team USA selection for both Air Rifle and Smallbore.



Maddalena’s goal is to be on the podium at the Olympics. She plans to achieve that goal by: “Getting out of my own way,” said Maddalena.



Sgt. Ivan Roe, also assigned to the USAMU’s International Rifle Team, secured a bronze in the Men’s Smallbore Olympic Trials part 2 with a score of 448.2 and is currently ranked first for Team USA selection on Air Rifle and Smallbore.



“Ultimately my goal is to make the Olympic Team. In order to do that I’m going to have to maintain my intensity throughout the last two trials. If I can execute the process how I’ve been training then I’m giving myself the best chance to achieve that goal that I can give it,” said Roe.



The trials, held in the heart of the shooting world at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, showcased the pinnacle of marksmanship, precision, and mental fortitude. Each competitor arrived armed not just with their weapons but with years of rigorous training, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment. These trials embodied the essence of sportsmanship, determination, and the unwavering American spirit that fuels the pursuit of greatness.

As the sun set behind the mountains, leaving behind a silhouette of the range where dreams were tested and forged, it was evident that the journey for these athletes had just begun. They carried with them the pride of their achievements, the weight of representing their country, and the aspiration to stand atop the Olympic podium—a testament to their passion, resilience, and the pursuit of shooting excellence in the United States.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:42 Story ID: 460228 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit: Inside the USA Shooting Olympic Trials Part 2 and Paralympic Trials Part 1, by SFC Kulani Lakanaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.