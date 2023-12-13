DASD visits Humphreys, observes new maintenance system

Photo By Monica K. Guthrie | Michael McAndrew (center left), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for...... read more read more Photo By Monica K. Guthrie | Michael McAndrew (center left), Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Construction, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense listens, Dec. 11, as Jaewon Kim, Operations and Maintenance Division Chief with the Directorate of Public Works on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, explains a new asset management system designed to extend the useful life of a facility by identifying when and where to fix things. During McAndrew's visit, he listened to a briefing and demonstration on a DPW initiative to automate the maintenance operation and develop a predictable maintenance using the data analytics. (U.S. Army Photo by Monica K. Guthrie) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Construction and Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Installations, Michael McAndrew, visited Camp Humphreys Dec. 11, stopping by the Directorate of Public Works. During his stop, McAndrew observed a new asset management system designed to extend the useful life of a facility by identifying when and where to fix things.



“This is a system of systems that will identify and analyze, in real time, the location of a component issue within a facility,” said Capt. Kevin Pham, program manager within DPW. “The computerized maintenance management system allows DPW technicians to rapidly diagnose and potential fault or adjust utility settings in real time before a technician team is dispatched or an (Army Maintenance Activity – ArMA) request is submitted.”



Pham said the system, called the Base Operations Command Center (BOCC) was highlighted during the visit because it demonstrates the DPW’s initiative to do what no other installation has attempted to establish before: leverage facility systems and component-level data to proactively perform inspection and maintenance with limited sustainment, restoration and modernization funds and manpower.



The BOCC works by integrating the Army’s Sustainment Management System, commercial off-the shelf Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (a software DPW uses to manage maintenance work), and network integrated utilities monitoring systems. The information is overlayed onto a user-friendly dashboard and projected onto a map of Camp Humphreys to quickly identify a systems issue. Users can rapidly diagnose issues using operations manuals and design drawings that are embedded into the program. From there manpower can be appropriately allocated to perform the service orders or generate schedules for predictive maintenance.



“Bottom line up front, all of this just to extend the useful life of a facility by identifying when and where to fix things using the limited amount of funds and manpower that DPW has,” said Pham.



The benefit to the garrison is the ability to provide commanders with reports and courses of action to appropriately allocate funds. Additionally, community members benefit from the system by witnessing faster response time after submitting service order through ArMA and the ability to enjoy quality facilities used as they were intended.



“The potential payoff could be huge for DPW to achieve fully network-integrated enterprise asset management and maintenance capabilities and expand facilities sustainability,” said McAndrew.