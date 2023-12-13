2023 Chiefs of Defense Conference Concludes

NADI, Fiji – The Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense (CHODs) conference, held in Nadi, Fiji this year, has concluded.



The conference was co-hosted by Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Maj. Gen. Jone Kalouniwai, and Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. John C. Aquilino, and brought together senior military leaders from 27 countries to discuss challenges and opportunities in the region.



The theme for this year’s conference was “Preserving the Rules-Based Order to Enable Sovereignty in an Era of Strategic Competition.” Sessions during the conference included lectures, panels and discussions on the following topics: efforts to uphold the international rules-based order; responses to cyber and information-related risks; tools for developing resilient communities in responding to natural disasters and climate change; and the evolving role of senior enlisted leaders and the enlisted force.



Concurrently, Republic of Fiji Force Sergeant Major Joeli Rabuli and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Senior Enlisted Leader Fleet Master Chief David Isom led the programme for senior enlisted leaders which fostered conversations and discussions about the impact and role of the enlisted force and perspectives on how to enable the commander’s intent while empowering agency, accountability and leadership at every level.



“As we bid farewell to this conference, let us carry forward the insights gained and the connections that we have all forged,” said Fijian Minister for Home Affairs and Immigration, the Honorable Pio Tikoduadua at the closing ceremony. “The challenges that we have discussed require collaborative action and the solutions lie in our hands. Through collaboration, innovation and a steadfast commitment to the ideals that unite us, we can build a brighter future for all of us in the Indo-Pacific region.”

