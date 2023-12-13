U.S. INDOPACOM Joint Mission Accelerator Directorate Reaches Initial Operating Capability

CAMP SMITH, Hawaii – U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Mission Accelerator Directorate (JMAD) has reached Initial Operational Capability. Adm. John C. Aquilino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, formally established the JMAD within the headquarters with the mission of driving the acceleration, integration, and interoperability of the most critical and strategic needs across INDOPACOM.



“JMAD has been established to be able to pull together the departments focused on acceleration through the INDOPACOM critical mission needs,” said Aquilino. ”It is designed to be able to align my key programs of Joint Fires Network, Mission Partner Environment, PMTEC and Stormbreaker, and link it with the support from DoD.”



The JMAD foundationally synchronizes the development of a common technical roadmap across four key programs to increase holistic efficiency by integrating:



- The Joint Fires Network— a Battle Management System that displays real-time, fused, actionable threat data to Joint, Partner, and Allied forces, with the ability to hold those targets at risk.



- The INDOPACOM Mission Network — an information domain designed with native zero trust architecture (NZTA) and data centric security, capable of hosting current Command & Control (C2) & mission applications, while orchestrating directly with Partners and Allies and enterprise level mission partner environment.



- The Pacific Multi-Domain Training and Experimentation Capability — Test, training, and operational infrastructure enabling Joint, Combined, and Coalition Warfighters, using an integrated, interoperable, mesh of networks to create a common operational picture that simulates a realistic, all-domain contested environment.



- STORMBREAKER — Program to develop an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Joint Operational Planning Toolkit (JOPT) to support planning, wargaming, analysis, and execution of multi-domain, operational-level Course of Action (COA) development.



The JMAD is led by Mr. Rob Morrison and works in coordination with several DoD organizations, including the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, and the Defense Innovation Unit, which provides the JMAD Deputy Director/ Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Justin Norman, and other embedded technical experts.



The JMAD maintains an Industry Engagement team to facilitate DoD collaboration with commercial companies seeking to provide mature, innovative technology solutions that can answer JMAD requirements. For further information and inquiries, visit www.diu.mil/JMAD.

