General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier

Brig. Gen. Ryan Robinson returned to the Idaho State Capitol Friday to administer the commissioning oath to the Idaho Army National Guard’s newest officer: his son, 2nd Lt. Benjamin Robinson.



Like his father, the lieutenant will begin his career in the Idaho Army National Guard after graduating from Boise State University's ROTC program and commissioning inside the state capitol. While in college, both Soldiers served as the Bronco Battalion's cadet commander.



“It means a lot,” the general said. “It’s great to see the next generation come up into the Guard family. I’m proud of Ben’s accomplishments, dedication and willingness to serve.”



2nd Lt. Robinson’s dad wasn’t the only familiar face at his commissioning ceremony. After completing the oath, he accepted his first salute from his grandfather, Air Force veteran Thomas Robinson, who also gave Ryan his first salute in 1996 upon his own graduation and commissioning.



2nd Lt. Robinson will serve as a quartermaster officer for the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s G Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion. He has drilled with the unit since November as a member of the Simultaneous Membership Program, which allows National Guard members to drill with a unit while completing ROTC.



Robinson said his decision to join the Idaho Army National Guard was based on more than just following in his dad’s footsteps.



“I wanted to serve but also pursue a career in mechanical engineering and stay in Idaho,” he said.



Robinson will put his mechanical engineering degree to good use at Pitch Aeronautics, a Boise-based drone company.



“I’m honored to accept my commission from the Army and to begin my career, both on the Army side and on the civilian side,” he said.



Since commissioning himself, Brig. Gen. Robinson has successfully managed dual careers. He currently serves as the Idaho National Guard’s director of the joint staff and as a corporate finance officer for Media.Monks. He deployed twice to Iraq in support of combat operations and has held commands at multiple echelons.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2023 Date Posted: 12.17.2023 Story ID: 460193 Location: BOISE, ID, US by MAJ Robert Taylor