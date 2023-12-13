Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier

    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier

    Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | Brig. Ryan Robinson administers the oath of commissioning to his son, 2nd Lt. Benjamin...... read more read more

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2023

    Story by Maj. Robert Taylor 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Ryan Robinson returned to the Idaho State Capitol Friday to administer the commissioning oath to the Idaho Army National Guard’s newest officer: his son, 2nd Lt. Benjamin Robinson.

    Like his father, the lieutenant will begin his career in the Idaho Army National Guard after graduating from Boise State University's ROTC program and commissioning inside the state capitol. While in college, both Soldiers served as the Bronco Battalion's cadet commander.

    “It means a lot,” the general said. “It’s great to see the next generation come up into the Guard family. I’m proud of Ben’s accomplishments, dedication and willingness to serve.”

    2nd Lt. Robinson’s dad wasn’t the only familiar face at his commissioning ceremony. After completing the oath, he accepted his first salute from his grandfather, Air Force veteran Thomas Robinson, who also gave Ryan his first salute in 1996 upon his own graduation and commissioning.

    2nd Lt. Robinson will serve as a quartermaster officer for the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s G Company, 145th Brigade Support Battalion. He has drilled with the unit since November as a member of the Simultaneous Membership Program, which allows National Guard members to drill with a unit while completing ROTC.

    Robinson said his decision to join the Idaho Army National Guard was based on more than just following in his dad’s footsteps.

    “I wanted to serve but also pursue a career in mechanical engineering and stay in Idaho,” he said.

    Robinson will put his mechanical engineering degree to good use at Pitch Aeronautics, a Boise-based drone company.

    “I’m honored to accept my commission from the Army and to begin my career, both on the Army side and on the civilian side,” he said.

    Since commissioning himself, Brig. Gen. Robinson has successfully managed dual careers. He currently serves as the Idaho National Guard’s director of the joint staff and as a corporate finance officer for Media.Monks. He deployed twice to Iraq in support of combat operations and has held commands at multiple echelons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.17.2023 23:35
    Story ID: 460193
    Location: BOISE, ID, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier, by MAJ Robert Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier
    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier
    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier
    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier
    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier
    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier
    General commissions son in the same place he commissioned decades earlier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Ryan Robinson
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT