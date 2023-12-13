Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USINDOPACOM Hosts Members of Hawaiʻi State Legislature

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted members of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature at Camp H.M. Smith on Dec. 11, 2023.

    State senators and representatives met with key military leaders, received strategic security briefs on the region, and participated in discussions on key issues affecting local communities in Hawaiʻi.

    Hawaiʻi-based military capabilities have and will continue to play a critical role in national defense. State visits to USINDOPACOM headquarters enhance the USINDOPACOM mission and maintain Hawaiʻi’s strategic prominence through mutual respect and coordination.

    According to the Pentagon’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, annual military spending in Hawaii reached $8.8 billion during the 2022 fiscal year. A robust and sustainable military presence in the state is integral to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and military exercises and operations within the Indo-Pacific region, while also contributing to the economic prosperity of the state.

    USINDOPACOM is committed to working alongside elected officials to resolve issues and strive for a sustainable and harmonious future all while enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

