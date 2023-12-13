NORFOLK, Va. – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returned to Naval Station Norfolk following a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Dec. 17.

Harry S. Truman’s maintenance period focused on modernization efforts, structural repair, and preservation work. These efforts included tanks, voids, weapons elevators, areas of the flight deck and hangar bay, the main mast and exterior of the ship, as well as general repairs to the hull, mechanical and electrical infrastructure, aviation engine hatch safety station modification and the airplane crane. Combat Systems completed a computer network upgrade that improved communication connectivity while serving as the backbone structure for integrating systems across the ship.

Additionally, a significant focus of this availability included extensive work to enhance berthing spaces, gyms, barber shops, laundry areas, and entertainment spaces, along with the installation of Wi-Fi capabilities focused on the crew's quality of life. In addition to the routine repairs, approximately 20% of the crew’s berthings and heads were completely overhauled from the floor to the ceiling. Recognizing the physical and mental well-being of Sailors as crucial factors in personal and professional growth, the ship's force and shipyard personnel worked diligently to create an environment that demonstrates to Sailors that they are our priority.

Throughout the PIA, the ship worked as a unified team with Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Private Sector Maintenance, and contracting partners. Drawing from the lessons learned shared through Carrier Team One (CT1) and the Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic Carrier Readiness Cell, Truman’s crew and NNSY

continuously incorporated best practices and leveraged their collective expertise to overcome challenges and maximize efficiency.

Truman will complete sea trials and begin workups in preparation for its next deployment in early 2024. For more news from USS Harry S. Truman, visit www.navy.mil/local.cvn75.

