USNS John Ericsson Donates, Delivers Supplies, Builds Holiday Cheer

OLONGAPO, Philippines—Civilian mariner Manuel Ocampo, abled-bodied seaman, underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194), poses for a photograph with a kid at the Social Development Center in Olongapo City, Philippines, during a community outreach event, Dec. 13. (Photo by Navy Lt. Jamil A. Khan)

Members of Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) underway replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194) and MSC Far East visited the Social Development Center in Olongapo City, Philippines, to participate in a community outreach event during a routine port visit at Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority in Olongapo, Dec. 13.



A team of 13 civilian mariners (civmars) from John Ericsson visited the center to deliver donations from the crew of John Ericsson that included toys, clothes, snacks, and supplies.



“It was heartwarming to see how the civmars went out of their way to make these girls feel special,” said Navy Lt. Jamil A. Khan, chaplain, MSC Far East in Singapore. “When the kids met Americans, they were giddy with excitement. The mariners treated the girls like princesses for a couple of hours; it was special to watch.”



The Social Development Center is a local governmental agency that services disadvantaged youth in crisis and is designed to care, protect, rehabilitate and integrate them back to society.



There were 26 girls between the ages of 4-19 years-old at the community outreach event. The crew from John Ericsson donated cash and purchased pizza, rice, juice, soda, board games, toys, ramen noodles, candies and hygiene products.



"When I heard about the community relations event, I knew I had to go because it hit close to home," said civmar Deontre Peoples, ordinary seaman, USNS John Ericsson. Peoples stated that he was not a stranger to hardship, as well. He was taken in and raised by his grandmother since 10, when no one else cared.



Peoples went to the local shopping mall immediately after learning about the community outreach event and purchased a brand new pair of shoes, clothes, several bags of chocolate, and food to donate.



According to Peoples, providing the kids with essential resources (and comfort items), supports their basic needs, and improves their quality of life. It's a way to contribute directly to making a difference in someone's life.



"I was glad to put a smile on all the kids' faces just before the holidays because you never know when these kids will be able to experience that again," said Peoples. “Moments like these strengthen the relationship we have with the people here in Olongapo and the region.”



Aside from sharing a meal, the kids opened up to the civmars and asked about life in the U.S. The kids were interested in what part of America each civmar was from.



Then, after lunch the girls performed a couple songs and demonstrated their sincere appreciation by giving each of the crew a personal thank you card.



“These types of community events are crucial for fostering connections, mutual support, and solidarity within a community,” said Khan. “They build a sense of belonging and shared identity. We walk into a room full of strangers and leave with new friends, and memories that motivate us to continue finding ways to support when we can in the future.”



USNS John Ericsson is a Henry J. Kaiser-class underway replenishment oiler operated by the Military Sealift Command to support ships of the United States Navy.



MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.