Yama Sakura School Visit

Members of the U.S. Army, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF), and the Australian Army visited Hokkaido International School during Yama Sakura 85, Dec. 6, 2023, in Sapporo, Japan. This unique community bonding event during YS-85 promoted cultural exchange, mutual respect, and a deeper understanding of global cooperation.



The service members arrived at the school in full uniform and spent time answering questions and interacting with the students. The students greeted the service members as they came off the bus and immediately began asking them questions and inviting them to play during recess. The service members then gave a short presentation, sharing insights into their respective cultures and discussing the importance of international collaboration.



One student asked U.S. Army Sgt. Alisha Pettigrew, a human resource specialist with the 11th Airborne Division, about her daily life as a Soldier. The Soldier said her schedule changes daily and that being in the Army keeps her busy.



"My day-to-day life is always at a different pace, and you never know what will be next," she responded.



The visiting service members then shared a glimpse into their daily lives, highlighting the values of teamwork, leadership, and dedication central to military service. Following the presentation, the students had the opportunity to participate in a structured Q&A session where they eagerly asked questions about the various roles and responsibilities of the service members. The students also saw and touched military equipment, including prepared foods that service members often eat.



Australian Army Sgt. Richard Maconochia said his experience at YS-85 has been a highlight in his career, and he was eager to share his experience with the students.



"Working alongside our Japanese and U.S. counterparts ensures readiness for if the time comes to go to any conflict, we will be ready to fight together," he said.



The event was a testament to the pivotal role that military diplomacy plays in fostering goodwill and understanding among nations, especially in the context of Japan's rich cultural tapestry and its multinational partnerships with the United States and Australia.



This unique visit took place against the backdrop of YS-85. As a part of the U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of YS is the first U.S. Army, JGSDF, and Australian Army command post exercise based in Japan.



U.S. Army Maj. Frank Camara, a foreign area officer with United States Army Japan, said that this is the first time the JGSDF members were invited to visit the Hokkaido International School and speak with the students.



For the JGSDF members, this was a chance to share their pride in serving their nation with those who might follow in their footsteps one day.



Capt. Kenichi Sakai, a JGSDF Northern Army member, said, "I joined the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force to protect Japan because I have great pride in Japan."



As the U.S. Army, JGSDF, and Australian Army members left the school, the service members handed out patches from their uniforms to the students. The trip ended with students huddled around their classroom doorway, fervently waving goodbye to their new friends.

