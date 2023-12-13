Yama Sakura Closing Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson | Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army, and the U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Austin Robertson | Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Australian Army, and the U.S. Army salute their national flags during the Yama Sakura 85 closing ceremony at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. As a part of U.S. Army Pacific's Operation Pathways, the 43rd iteration of Yama Sakura exercise participants from the JGSDF and the Australian Army train together with Soldiers in a Joint environment to strengthen multi-domain and cross-domain interoperability and readiness to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Photo By SPC Austin Robertson) see less | View Image Page

Yama Sakura 85 reached its pinnacle with a vibrant closing ceremony, uniting the U.S. Army, Australian Army, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Hokkaido, Japan, Dec. 12, 2023. The exercise showcased three nations' dedication to fortifying the free and open Indo-Pacific through joint efforts focused on developing interoperability and strengthening partnerships.



Throughout Yama Sakura 85, the partner forces actively engaged in simulated scenarios, refining their abilities to communicate effectively, coordinate operations seamlessly, and navigate complex challenges. The exercise honed skills and emphasized the crucial role of interoperability among the participating nations.



Addressing the audience, leaders from the three countries highlighted the significance of the exercise in ensuring regional security and stability.



Maj. Gen. Scott Winter, the Commanding General of the 1st Australian Division, said that Yama Sakura 85 hit the mark and more on enhancing interoperability.



"The aim of this exercise was to enhance the interoperability and cooperation between the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, the United States Army, and the Australian Defence Force," he said. "I can say that through our close cooperation, we have achieved this aim and much more."



Key military leaders emphasized the importance of the exercise in sharing the expertise and resources of multiple nations to deter potential threats and promote peace in the region's dynamic geopolitical landscape.



"Yama Sakura is an important exercise for us to collectively train, operate, and experiment to master our skills and reinforce our partnership," said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, the Commanding General of the 11th Airborne Division. "Japan and Australia are trusted united allies, and we are stronger together. Coming together for this exercise signals to our competitors that our land power forces are united to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Yama Sakura 85 provided a platform for participants to engage in discussions, analyze performances, and identify areas for improvement. This critical self-assessment ensures continuous growth and readiness to confront evolving challenges effectively.



Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Sueyoshi, the commanding general of the JGSDF Northern Army, compared Yama Sakura 85 to Spring in Japan and said that the seeds planted during this exercise will bloom as the countries continue to work together in the future.



As the flags lowered and closing remarks echoed across the venue, the bonds forged during Yama Sakura 85 continued to resonate. The collaborative efforts, shared experiences, and mutual respect among the servicemen and women solidified the foundation for future joint endeavors to uphold regional security and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.