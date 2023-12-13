Female chaplain retires with a legacy of faith, service, and inclusion

VICENZA, Italy — Spc. Sharon Browne is afraid of heights, so when it was her turn to go down the rappel tower, she stood there in fear—frozen, unable to make the first step down the tower. With cheers from her fellow Soldiers and a little prayer or two, Browne made it to the bottom of the tower—then, looking up at the tower, she thought it wasn't so bad after all.



About thirty years after rappelling down that tower, Maj. Chaplain Browne has found that her experience in Fort Lewis has been a metaphor for her 33-year career in the Army.



"These are life's challenges where you're unsure of making it," Browne explained. "Trust the person holding the rope; the belay has you. With trust in the belay, you'll make it through."



Before becoming an Army chaplain, Browne had spent a significant portion of her career as a supply specialist and unit armorer. During that period, Browne found Christianity and discovered her calling to chaplaincy, a realization solidified during her deployment to Iraq in 2005.



Most of Browne’s tenure as a chaplain has been focused on creating a more inclusive environment within the chaplaincy. Her doctoral work centered on recruiting strategies for female chaplains, resulting in an improvement in female representation during her years of service. She leaves behind a legacy of advocating for diversity and ensuring that every soldier, regardless of gender, felt seen and supported.



“I pray that folks will remember that I created space for everyone, and created space to ensure that we had more female chaplains,” said Browne.



Like her challenge at the rappel tower, Browne’s three-decade-long career has been possible with the support of many people, inside and outside of the Army. A poignant example of this support unfolded during Desert Storm when her brother stepped in to care for her children, allowing Browne to fulfill her duties while deployed.



Now, as she retires, Browne intends to settle in Texas to be close to her children, grandchildren, and, of course, a commissary.



Browne’s sister, Sabrina, is excited for her sister to take a moment for herself.



“I'm looking forward to her taking time for herself instead of tons of other people, and for her to spend time with her children and grandchildren,” said Sabrina Prince.



ust like the beginning of her Army journey, Browne’s future after the Army is ever-evolving.



“I'm taking a gap year like young people come out of college,” Brown continued. “I'm gonna take a year to relax and probably write books.”



While taking a well-deserved year off, Browne plans to continue her work in creating a space for diversity in her field by writing about the historical role of women in chaplaincy.

