Here's to You Cpt. Robinson

U.S. Army Reserve 1 Lt. Zach Robinson, an all-source intelligence officer with the 7th Mission Support Command (center) and U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Duane Synoground, the Deputy Chief of Staff - Military Intelligence for the 7th MSC, stand at attention during the publication of Robinson's promotion orders during a ceremony held Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany. The newly promoted Cpt. Robinson serves as a traditional Reserve Soldier in the 7th Mission Support Command – America's Army Reserve in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment support for U.S. Army Europe – Africa missions across the theater.

Robinson, a native of Clearwater, Florida, and an alumnus of Florida State University, joined the U.S. Army in 2018, commissioning via Officer Candidate School. He spent several years on active duty serving in Korea and Germany. At the end of his contract, Robinson transitioned to the Reserve component, taking his position with the 7th MSC – America’s Army Reserve in Europe.



Now a Citizen – Soldier, Robinson is pursuing a Master of International Security at the Hertie School in Berlin, Germany while maintaining his connection to the military. "It's (the 7th MSC,) the reason I’m able to live and study in Europe,” said Robinson.



Balancing his studies with missions and mandatory training can be a challenge, but this bright, young officer takes it in stride. “Being on the Reserve side, there is an expectation to complete your mandatory training requirements on a tighter timeline than you would on active duty,” said Robinson. “My active experience helps me to prioritize my responsibilities as a full-time student and as a Reserve leader.”



Cpt. Robinson reflects positively on his decision to make the switch and stay in Europe. “I'd recommend anyone starting the ETS process to reach out to their career counselor for available Reserve opportunities,” said Robinson.



Cpt. Zach Robinson serves as a traditional Reserve Soldier in the 7th Mission Support Command – America's Army Reserve in Europe. Comprised of 26 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th MSC provides logistical and sustainment support for U.S. Army Europe – Africa missions across the theater.