Department of the Navy Submits Red Hill Tank Closure Master Schedule to Regulators

The Department of the Navy (DON) today submitted a detailed proposed schedule of tank closure actions and milestones for the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), along with responses to Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) comments on the Tank Cleaning Plan and Tank Closure Plan Supplement 2.



The information also answers questions from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This submission is the first since the November establishment of Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and emphasizes the shift in focus from the recently completed gravity defueling by Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) toward the safe and deliberate closure of the RHBFSF.



“The Navy remains committed to closing Red Hill in full compliance and coordination with the regulators, and we welcome input from DOH and EPA,” said Rear Adm. Stephen Barnett, who is the commander of both NCTF-RH and Navy Region Hawaii. “We will continue to collaborate with the regulators to determine a sound and mutually satisfactory approach to tank closure, while keeping the community informed of key events and milestones throughout the process.”



The Navy remains committed to protecting the environment and the community, as well as providing frequent updates to stakeholders as tank closure moves forward.



The documents submitted to DOH and EPA will be available within ten working days at https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/Department-of-the-Navy-Closure-Plan-Red-Hill-Bulk-Fuel-Storage-Facility/.



For more information about Red Hill visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/.

