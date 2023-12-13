Col. Wright retires after 30 years of service

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANITCO, Va. – U.S. Marine Corps Col. Donald Wright, the chief of staff for the base, retired after 30 years of service at Little Hall here, Dec. 15.



“I was commissioned in this room, December 1993,” Wright said. “I joined at 26, which is a little late, and I joined from a pretty good job … I knew there was something missing, and I had just finally figured it out.”



Wright, who hails from Universal City, Texas, held many leadership positions since then, ranging from deployment environments to disaster relief operations and garrison staff.



“He is somebody who has deep faith and a superior work ethic,” retired Lt. Gen. David J. Furness said as a guest speaker. “He’s a concerned, caring leader; he always has the drive, determination, compassion, and empathy for his Marines.”



Upon selection to colonel, he was assigned as the director of operations for the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and served there until he assumed the role of chief of staff for MCINR-MCBQ.



He explained how the base staff helped guide him in his new role, as it had unique qualities his past experiences did not reflect.



The base staff supports 27 tenant commands and is responsible for the welfare of over 26,000 personnel and their families including working and housing conditions. More so, while Wright served as chief of staff, he played a role in positively influencing the economics of surrounding communities by billions of dollars.



“I’m most proud of helping the base execute its mission of keeping it clean and functioning, ensuring the folks who live and work here are safe,” he said, crediting the Marines and base staff for the success of his career, too.



Now, as he retires, he looks forward to spending time at home, he said.



“It’s a little bit nerve wracking,” Wright’s wife, Norma, admitted. Though, she is looking forward to spending more time with him.



As he leaves his position, Wright left a message to the command deck: “Suck it up and keep rowing,” he said.



And to the Marines: “Take care of each other, work together and grow where you're planted.”



He explained that time catches up with us all, and we lose track of it until it does.



The ceremony concluded with a renewal of wedding vows between Wright and Norma – unconventional, though special to her, she said.



“– It was beautiful.”



Following the vows, the Wright family was presented flowers, and Waltzing Matilda, Anchors Away, and the Marines Hymn played; then, he said to his family, ending the ceremony before the reception, “Thank you for all the support. I look forward to all the years we have still.”



-30-

