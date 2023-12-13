Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command promoted to Rear Admiral

Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 14, 2023) – Rear Adm. Walter D....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 14, 2023) – Rear Adm. Walter D. Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC) and 40th Chief of the U.S. Navy Dental Corps. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 15, 2023) – U.S. Navy Capt. Walter D. Brafford was promoted to the rank of rear admiral (lower half) by Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, U.S. Navy deputy surgeon general and deputy chief, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) during a promotion ceremony held at BUMED headquarters in Falls Church, Va., on Dec. 6.



Brafford, of Lebanon, Mo., who earned a Doctorate in Dental Surgery from the University of Missouri School of Dentistry, currently serves as the commander of Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC).



As NMFSC commander, Brafford oversees and manages all medical training, education and instruction to produce competent medical personnel for the Fleet, Marine Corps, and Joint Forces.



Prior to assuming command, on May 25, 2023, Brafford previously served as the lead for the Commander’s Action Group (CAG) at BUMED, and on April 14, 2023, became the 40th Chief of the U.S. Navy Dental Corps.



Under his charged are four Echelon IV commands and their subordinate units where Navy Medicine Sailors receive exceptional training to meet the operational requirements of the Force.



Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), located on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, is the Navy component command that provides initial training for thousands of Sailors, annually, through the Hospital Corpsman Basic “A” School and follow on training at Advanced Specialty “C” Schools.



Headquartered at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla., Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC) oversees six detachments and 12 training centers in more than 60 facilities spread across the United States. More than 600 personnel support some 65 instructional programs within aviation, surface and undersea warfare, expeditionary forces, and special operations.



Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), located in Bethesda, Md., provides Navy health professionals and technicians with a comprehensive portfolio of competency-based leadership, technical skills and professional development products that foster operational readiness.



The Navy Reserve component of NMFSC develops Navy Reserve Medicine programs and resources for professional development and billet-based training requirements to support Navy Reserve Medicine.



The training that occurs within NMFSC maintains and increases technical specialties that require continuous modification to adapt to emerging technologies, improved health care delivery methods and new operational requirements.



NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority.