Fort Novosel welcomes new garrison command sergeant major

FORT NOVOSEL Ala. -- Fort Novosel welcomed its new garrison command sergeant major to the home of Army Aviation during a change of responsibility ceremony Dec. 12 at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.



Command Sgt. Maj. Gary Williams, Fort Novosel garrison command sergeant major, assumed responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss as the garrison colors changed hands from Doss to Col. John P. Miller, garrison commander, to Willams.



Miller said that this change of responsibility carried immense weight.



“This is a symbolic opportunity for us to transfer responsibility of the Garrison's most impactful leader, our most experienced NCO and enlisted advisor, and the standard bearing responsibility between two phenomenal Army warfighters,” Miller said. “These men embody everything that is good about our Army and our country. They both volunteered to serve their nation several decades ago. They worked hard, learned from tough mentors, matured, and grew into the type of American leaders we all want our sons and daughters to emulate. What you see in these men standing here is the potential we see in every Soldier.”

Williams gave credit to God for the opportunity ahead as Fort Novosel’s next garrison sergeant major. He then thanked the Miller and Doss families for their warm hospitality welcoming his family to Fort Novosel.



“To the Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and team members, it is truly a privilege to be in this position and I look forward to working alongside you all and furthering the progress of this great organization,” Williams said.



Miller spoke highly of the background that Williams brings into his new role in the garrison of Fort Novosel.



“Command Sergeant Major Williams, joining us from the north country and the best aviation battalion in the United States Army, has a phenomenal reputation in Army Aviation and he is well-qualified to assume his post as our command sergeant major. Like most sergeants major, he's been around the block a time or two and knows Soldiers, soldiering, and somewhat uniquely has Garrison experience, having previously served as the Army Support Activity Black Sea command sergeant major in Eastern Europe,” Miller said.



Miller noted that Williams is a strategic thinker who makes it his job to help Soldiers solve complex problems. Miller said that he was confident that Williams will help create “the next generation of Above the Best Soldiers.”



Miller also spoke about his outgoing battle buddy Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Doss.



“As the Fort Novosel Garrison team, our job is to produce an environment that enables the creation of that next generation by the Aviation Center. Command Sgt. Maj. Chris Doss was at the forefront of all the Garrison's efforts. Command Sgt. Maj. Doss routinely provided facilities, barracks, and family housing oversight, advocated for EFMP families, ensured public safety, advised the team on MWR events, sat on the Parker Elementary School Board. He was everywhere. And everyone on post knew that no matter the challenge, Command Sgt. Maj. Doss was only a phone call or email away. If you needed help, Command Sgt. Maj. Doss was there to assist.” Miller said.



Besides command support, Miller said that Doss showed stewardship of the profession and mentorship of soldiers.



“It was an amazing sight to behold when I witnessed Chris go into command sergeant major mentorship mode, and I got to see him shape the next generation. He never let an opportunity to slip by... the BOSS program, ROTC field training exercises, or just a fortuitous encounter with a junior Soldier,” Miller said. “Simply put, Command Sgt. Maj. Doss's energy to make the Army a better place is endless. “



Doss thanked the garrison team, his former garrison commander, and United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence, other unit and community leaders for making his time at Fort Novosel the best experience of his Army career. He also thanked his wife, Danielle, and children for their unending love and support.



Doss concluded at the podium boasting about the people of Fort Novosel and the leadership that carried him throughout his time as garrison command sergeant major. He also spoke on the challenges that come with Army leadership.



“Being a leader is not easy. We make choices every day that affect the lives of our soldiers and their families. We do our best in the hope that the lessons we try to impart will help our soldiers be better and more successful than we were,“ Doss said. “Our ultimate goal is to give our soldiers the benefit of our experience, to protect them, and prepare them for the future. I am so proud of all that our garrison team has accomplished, all to benefit Soldiers, Civilians, and their Families. Serving with all of you has been an honor. Thank you. Above the Best.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 15:32 Story ID: 460134 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Novosel welcomes new garrison command sergeant major, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.