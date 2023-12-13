Fort Novosel angels carry a heavy load this Christmas

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Angel trees are a long-standing tradition across military bases worldwide, a way for service members and their families to both give and receive during the holidays. The angels across Fort Novosel came out with unbelievable magnitude this year, said Chaplain (Maj.) Scott Kennis, coordinator of the Angel Tree project.



"You wouldn't believe how fast the service members and organizations showed up to grab these angels, " Kennis said. "Within a week every angel was taken!"



The project coordinators from Army Community Service and the Fort Novosel Religious Support Office wanted to extend their deep gratitude to every organization, unit, and individual that blessed kids and Families across Fort Novosel this Christmas season. From all of us at Fort Novosel, thank you and Happy Holidays.

