FORSCOM commanding general visits premier CBRNE command headquarters

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The general who commands all operational U.S. Army forces in the United States thanked Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the nation’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.



Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, the commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, toured the 20th CBRNE Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Dec. 14.



Poppas visited the command to promote Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of 20th CBRNE Command, to two-star general.



A native of Janesville, Wisconsin, and U.S. Military Academy graduate, Poppas also received a briefing on the multifunctional and deployable command.



Headquartered on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, U.S. Army Forces Command trains and prepares combat ready, globally responsive forces to build and sustain readiness to meet combatant command requirements.



The FORSCOM commanding general commands 216,000 active-component Soldiers and 190,000 members of the U.S. Army Reserve, while providing training and readiness oversight to the Army National Guard. FORSCOM is the U.S. Army’s largest command and includes many of the nation’s most storied combat units. The command celebrated its 50th anniversary in June 2023.



Since assuming command of FORSCOM in July 2022, Poppas has prioritized empowering leaders and winning current and future wars as a balanced total Army.



During his visit, Poppas said, “All of us contribute to the success of the force.”



As part of U.S. Army Forces Command, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



The 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command will celebrate its 20th anniversary in October 2024.