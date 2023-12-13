Hurlburt Field Airman recognized as USO Service Member of the Year

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – Every year, the United Service Organizations, or USO, recognizes a junior enlisted service member from each branch of service who went above and beyond, exemplifying what it means to be a U.S. military member, and this year’s U.S. Air Force winner was celebrated at the Commando Hangar on Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 14, 2023.



Staff Sgt. Andrew English, a 4th Special Operations Squadron special missions aviator, was chosen for the honor because of his courageous act in late May of last year.



English saved the lives of 15 aircrew members when he quickly responded to a fire on an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship during a training exercise at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.



Shortly after the AC-130J took off, English detected the fire in the flight deck. He sprang to action, immediately grabbing a hand-operated fire extinguisher to fight the flames. After putting the fire out, he also ensured all passengers were secured and provided them with emergency breathing devices.



“It was my honor to close out my time at the USO today by presenting the USO Service Member of the Year Award to the very deserving Staff Sgt. Andrew English for his heroic acts,” said Dana Cervantes, Executive Director of USO Florida.

