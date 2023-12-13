Protecting what matters! La. Guard looks back on 2023

NEW ORLEANS – In a year defined by resilience and unwavering dedication, the Louisiana National Guard reflects on its pivotal role in responding to emergencies, honoring service, and the auspicious ceremonies that marked the endeavors of deployed units. From the front lines of wildfire response to community events, 2023 showcased the LANG's commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Louisiana.



No matter the emergency, ranging from power outages from storms to saltwater intrusion, the Louisiana National Guard is always prepared to provide support to civilian authorities throughout Louisiana to protect key assets and ensure the health and public safety of the citizens of Louisiana.



In lieu of the consistent threat posed by hurricanes each year, the 2023 storm season presented a new challenge for the LANG and first responders in the form of wildfires. Wildfires started spreading in August, resulting in multiple parishes declaring a state of emergency and Governor John Bel Edwards declaring a state of emergency for the State.



Augmented with support from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and New Jersey National Guard assets through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, LANG helicopter crews maintained a rotation of UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Helicopters that provided more than 474 hours of flight time and over 1.2 million gallons (2,241 loads) of water dropped to combat the spread of wildfires throughout Beauregard, Sabine and Vernon Parishes.



Working alongside of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, LANG engineers provided over 30 bulldozers with operators, resulting in over 875 blade hours and expanding more than 231 miles of linear firebreaks in support of the firefighting effort.



Earlier in the year, LANG engineers continued to build and strengthen partnerships between local communities and the Louisiana National Guard while simultaneously improving its engineer readiness and capabilities posture through Innovative Readiness Training projects, which included a land clearing operation of forty-five acres for green space to be used by students at Grambling State University, berm construction for a public shooting range in Grant Parish and construction of a three-story firefighter training tower for Vermillion Parish firefighters in Abbeville, Louisiana, among other endeavors.



Since May, LANG coordinated with the Governor's office and the Military Order of the Purple Heart for all LANG installations to be recognized as Purple Heart installations. This recognition added the Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville, Jackson Barracks, Camp Villere, Gillis W. Long Center, Camp Cook, the Armed Forces Reserve Center Baton Rouge, and Camp Minden to the Purple Heart Trail. The Purple Heart Installation Project is an initiative to honor those service members and veterans who were wounded in combat. This initiative recognizes LANG’s installations as Purple Heart facilities and provides designated parking spots and other benefits to recipients of the Purple Heart.



Throughout the year, LANG service members trained and competed in warrior task and proficiencies to ensure combat effectiveness. In September, a team of four Louisiana National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 415th Military Intelligence Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group, took second place overall and first in the National Guard in the Interrogation Show and Rodeo 23 competition held at the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command’s Intelligence Training Center at Camp Bullis in San Antonio, Texas.



The LANG supported more than 130 community relations projects across theState. These requests come from community members asking for National Guard support of events and include military band performances, funeral honors, color guard and marching units, static displays and flyovers.



In 2023, more than 500 Soldiers and Airmen deployed in support of various missions around the world.



Marking a new chapter in LANG’s history, Camp Beauregard was officially redesignated as Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville during a redesignation ceremony at the Dabadie Gym in Pineville, La., Oct. 18, 2023. Along with the change in designation came several facility improvements including the construction of the new TCP Readiness Center and 25 new low to moderate income houses for Guard men and women and their families that live on post.



As the year comes to a close, the Louisiana National Guard reflects on the challenges overcome and the successes achieved in 2023. The dedication and professionalism of our service members, combined with strong community partnerships, position the LANG for continued success in the years ahead.





