St. John Vianney first and fifth graders tour the 141st Air Refueling Wing

St. John Vianney Catholic School first and fifth graders handed out letters of thanks to airmen during a base tour conducted by the 141st Air Refueling Wing on November 21, 2023 at Fairchild AFB, Washington.

Mrs. Christina Johnson-Ferrez’s first grade class and Mr. Robert Ardin’s fifth grade class learned about the military, veterans, and what it means to be in the service in preparation for Veteran’s Day this year, explained retired Lt. Col. Christopher Ferrez. In conjunction with a writing lesson, each student wrote a letter to say thank you to our men and women in service and were eager to look airmen in the eye, thank them, and give the airmen heartfelt letters of thanks.

“The 141st team gave a wonderful tour,” said Mr. Ferrez. “They were kind and patient with everyone, even though we were running behind.”

The tour’s first stop was building 445, where the 141st leadership and Lt. Col. Jamie Castellanos welcomed the students and gave them a run down on everything that happens on base for the 141st mission. The students toured a KC-135 Stratotanker and were able to sit in the cockpit and boom operator position.

The tour continued through a hanger where they were able to see airmen up on lifts working on a 135 and through fuels where they could see the inside of a KC-135’s fuel cells.

Students then received a hands-on presentation of the Homeland Response Force from the search and rescue team. Working with pulleys, ropes, and even secured Mr. Ferrez on a backboard. Security forces also gave a hands-on demo where the students got to learn about crowd control, baton use and target practice.

The 3.5-hour tour was a great success, explained Mr. Ferrez. The kids were so grateful for the opportunity to come and see the veterans and say thank you in person.

