Quarterly Volunteer Ceremony recognizes individuals who make a difference across Fort Novosel

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — The US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel held a Quarterly Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Nov. 7, 2023, at The Landing to honor 28 Soldiers and community members, volunteering with nine different on-post agencies, who were awarded either the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or the Volunteer of the Quarter Award.

    “Your commitment and dedication make a difference in our community,” said U.S. Army Col. John P. Miller III, the garrison commander of Fort Novosel to the awardees. “The value of your impact cannot be overstated. Your service gives us all the opportunity to see how volunteerism is one of the elements that makes our Fort Novosel Community great.”

    Miller expressed his gratitude to the USAACE and Fort Novosel Soldiers, DA civilians, Soldier-family members and military retirees who devoted their time and resources into the installation and community while volunteering during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

    Miller and Mrs. Mollie Miller presented volunteers with a certificate and a peanut lapel pin in recognition of their selfless service.

    Chester L. Davis was voted as the overall Volunteer of the quarter for his dynamic contributions to Fort Novosel. Davis also received a gift basket filled with items from Fort Novosel MWR.

    Quarterly Volunteer Awardees:

    110th Aviation Brigade

    CPT John Todd

    CPT Tijwana Eades

    CPT Daniel KottKamp

    Army Community Service

    Guillermina Jones

    Fort Novosel Commander’s Retiree Council

    Chester L. David

    Army Aviation Museum

    Don Doherty

    Kay Zayas

    Main Post Chapel- Catholic Community

    Caleb Williams

    Doris Cassell

    1-13th Aviation Regiment

    SPC Chrishodd Ferguson

    164th TAOG

    SSG Chad Arredondo

    SGT Nicholas Cruz

    Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club

    Alice Holt

    Amie Kilgore

    Anna Jane Lewis

    Brandi Erice

    Christine Health

    Carolyn Olk

    Elizabeth Ruiz

    Juleigh Ayer

    Jenny Santos

    Katrina Kugler

    Monica Macy

    Rowena Burch

    Virgina Fricks

    Parker ES PTA

    Christina Chadwick

    Jasmyn Vecchione

    Fort Novosel Community Garden

    SFC Joseph Rapley

    For the full photo gallery head to FLICKR link https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB2uVt

    This work, Quarterly Volunteer Ceremony recognizes individuals who make a difference across Fort Novosel, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

