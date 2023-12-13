Quarterly Volunteer Ceremony recognizes individuals who make a difference across Fort Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — The US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel held a Quarterly Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Nov. 7, 2023, at The Landing to honor 28 Soldiers and community members, volunteering with nine different on-post agencies, who were awarded either the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or the Volunteer of the Quarter Award.



“Your commitment and dedication make a difference in our community,” said U.S. Army Col. John P. Miller III, the garrison commander of Fort Novosel to the awardees. “The value of your impact cannot be overstated. Your service gives us all the opportunity to see how volunteerism is one of the elements that makes our Fort Novosel Community great.”



Miller expressed his gratitude to the USAACE and Fort Novosel Soldiers, DA civilians, Soldier-family members and military retirees who devoted their time and resources into the installation and community while volunteering during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.



Miller and Mrs. Mollie Miller presented volunteers with a certificate and a peanut lapel pin in recognition of their selfless service.



Chester L. Davis was voted as the overall Volunteer of the quarter for his dynamic contributions to Fort Novosel. Davis also received a gift basket filled with items from Fort Novosel MWR.



Quarterly Volunteer Awardees:



110th Aviation Brigade



CPT John Todd



CPT Tijwana Eades



CPT Daniel KottKamp



Army Community Service



Guillermina Jones



Fort Novosel Commander’s Retiree Council



Chester L. David



Army Aviation Museum



Don Doherty



Kay Zayas



Main Post Chapel- Catholic Community



Caleb Williams



Doris Cassell



1-13th Aviation Regiment



SPC Chrishodd Ferguson



164th TAOG



SSG Chad Arredondo



SGT Nicholas Cruz



Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club



Alice Holt



Amie Kilgore



Anna Jane Lewis



Brandi Erice



Christine Health



Carolyn Olk



Elizabeth Ruiz



Juleigh Ayer



Jenny Santos



Katrina Kugler



Monica Macy



Rowena Burch



Virgina Fricks



Parker ES PTA



Christina Chadwick



Jasmyn Vecchione



Fort Novosel Community Garden



SFC Joseph Rapley



For the full photo gallery head to FLICKR link https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjB2uVt

