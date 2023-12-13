Quarterly Volunteer Ceremony recognizes individuals who make a difference across Fort Novosel

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — The US Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Novosel held a Quarterly Volunteer Recognition Ceremony on Nov. 7, 2023, at The Landing to honor 28 Soldiers and community members, volunteering with nine different on-post agencies, who were awarded either the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal or the Volunteer of the Quarter Award.
“Your commitment and dedication make a difference in our community,” said U.S. Army Col. John P. Miller III, the garrison commander of Fort Novosel to the awardees. “The value of your impact cannot be overstated. Your service gives us all the opportunity to see how volunteerism is one of the elements that makes our Fort Novosel Community great.”
Miller expressed his gratitude to the USAACE and Fort Novosel Soldiers, DA civilians, Soldier-family members and military retirees who devoted their time and resources into the installation and community while volunteering during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Miller and Mrs. Mollie Miller presented volunteers with a certificate and a peanut lapel pin in recognition of their selfless service.
Chester L. Davis was voted as the overall Volunteer of the quarter for his dynamic contributions to Fort Novosel. Davis also received a gift basket filled with items from Fort Novosel MWR.
Quarterly Volunteer Awardees:
110th Aviation Brigade
CPT John Todd
CPT Tijwana Eades
CPT Daniel KottKamp
Army Community Service
Guillermina Jones
Fort Novosel Commander’s Retiree Council
Chester L. David
Army Aviation Museum
Don Doherty
Kay Zayas
Main Post Chapel- Catholic Community
Caleb Williams
Doris Cassell
1-13th Aviation Regiment
SPC Chrishodd Ferguson
164th TAOG
SSG Chad Arredondo
SGT Nicholas Cruz
Fort Novosel Community Spouses Club
Alice Holt
Amie Kilgore
Anna Jane Lewis
Brandi Erice
Christine Health
Carolyn Olk
Elizabeth Ruiz
Juleigh Ayer
Jenny Santos
Katrina Kugler
Monica Macy
Rowena Burch
Virgina Fricks
Parker ES PTA
Christina Chadwick
Jasmyn Vecchione
Fort Novosel Community Garden
SFC Joseph Rapley
11.08.2023
12.15.2023
460094
FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
9
0
